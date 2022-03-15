Walking the multi-cloud networking tightrope

By Guy Matthews, Editor of NetReporter

In greater numbers than ever, enterprise CIOs are turning to a multi-cloud strategy to help their organisations deal with a raft of challenges. Managing remote workforces, meeting demands for greater efficiency, dealing with growing competitive pressures, the need to reduce costs, in one way or another these are all drivers for strategic investment in cloud, particularly hybrid and multi-cloud. And that’s the way things are likely to remain over the next few years.

Multi-cloud, and the connectivity that supports it, are now critical to business success, enabling new opportunities, improving resource efficiency and increasing business agility. It’s an open secret that companies deploying more than one public cloud are more likely to be reporting revenue growth than those with only just embarking on a cloud migration journey, or perhaps still very much in the mode of relying on in-house solutions.

That doesn’t mean that there are no difficulties associated with multi-cloud. Far from it. For starters there’s the tricky business of choosing the right mix of clouds and the correct tools to support that mix. There’s the matter of interconnecting different clouds. CIOs also need to work out where best to apply cloud and where it makes sense to retain business information on premises, perhaps for regulatory reasons. There are issues of scalability, risk management and digital sovereignty. There’s the need to weigh up cost benefits and factor in the known and unknown security challenges that no doubt lurk around the corner.

It is important then for the CIO to pay close attention to developments in the kind of technology that can make sense of multi-cloud, and turn overwhelming complexity into manageable simplicity. Use of cloud-native connectivity, for example, gives organisations not just better control over cloud environments, but gives organisations a head start as they seek to exploit new opportunities, to integrate applications, to make best use of third-party software and services. A cloud-native approach to networks and to application development facilitates better collaboration with partners and customers, and generally leads to more interconnected digital infrastructure.

