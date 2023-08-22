Wall Street Memes Coin raises $25M

Por staff

22/08/2023

Madness of the crowd – Wall Street Memes is monetizing the meme stocks movement by bringing the ‘little guy takes on Wall Street’ vibe to the crypto space

Wall Street Memes, a Meme stocks-inspired community-powered coin, raised $25m in its presale.

The project has also announced its new staking service and top-tier exchange listings coming on September 27th.

Wall Street Memes is now only around $900k away from entering the last stage of its 30-stage tiered presale. The token’s price rises from $0.033 to $0.0337 in the final 30th stage, as the presale accelerates toward sellout when it reaches its end goal of $30m.

The aim of the Wall Street Memes coin is monetizing the investor-focused social movement that, at its height, saw bands of retail stock buyers coordinating their efforts on the Reddit sub WallStreetBets, taking on Wall Street. Boasting a social community of more than one million savvy retail investors, its Instagram account alone has 534k followers and another 260,000 on X (formerly Twitter). It also has over 100k followers across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

Now Wall Street Memes is bringing the same spirit to crypto. In May this year, the team launched the Wall Street Bulls Ordinals NFT Collection. The founders of WSM had made $2.5m when, in 2021, they minted the Wall Street Bulls 10,000-piece NFT collection, which sold out in 32 minutes.

Source: FinSMEs

