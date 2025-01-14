WatchGuard acquires ActZero

14/01/2025

WatchGuard Technologies, a Seattle, WA-based company which specializes in unified cybersecurity, acquired ActZero, a San Francisco, CA-based provider of MDR services with proactive, rapid and automated threat response and cross-platform AI-driven threat analysis.

The ActZero people and services will enhance WatchGuard MDR, further extending its Unified Security Platform enabling security services with increased scale and speed.

Led by CEO Sameer Bhalotra, ActZero provides a service that offers flexible support used to MSPs operational needs, including:

scalable MDR capabilities, including a customer success function, onboarding procedures, and an expert SOC team.

platform tools utilizing machine learning for automated, efficient, and effective security with fewer false positives and less noise.

An open architecture that extends beyond WatchGuard endpoint security to managed Fireboxes and third-party services such as Microsoft Defender.

Led by CEO Prakash Panjwani, WatchGuard Technologies provides managed service providers with a unified platform to deliver security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Used by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, its products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi.

The company has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

