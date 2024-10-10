WatchTowr raises $19M in Series A funding

10/10/2024

watchTowr, a Singapore-based cybersecurity startup improving external attack surface management, raised $19M in Series A Funding.

The round, which brought the total amount to $29M, was led by Peak XV, fka Sequoia India & Southeast Asia, with repeat participation from Prosus Ventures and Cercano Management.

The company intends to use the funds to capture market leadership and accelerate global growth by expanding its go-to-market, research and engineering teams.

Le day CEO and Founder Benjamin Harris, watchTowr is empowering external attack surface management with its continuous automated red teaming technology, built by offensive security experts and backed by real-world vulnerability research. Critical infrastructure and Fortune 500 companies globally use watchTowr to continuously validate and strengthen their security postures.

In addition to funding, the company also announced the appointment of former Cloudflare President of Field Operations & Chief Revenue Officer Chris Merritt to its board of directors to help guide its global growth. Merritt spent over ten years at Cloudflare, helping the company scale to over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. Today, he serves as an Operating Partner at Peak XV.

