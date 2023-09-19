Wearable band market bounces back with 6% growth in Q2 2023 after two quarters of decline

Por staff

19/09/2023

According to Canalys estimates, vendors shipped 44 million wearable bands worldwide in Q2 2023, representing year-on-year growth of 6%. “The wearables market is coming back to life, driven by increasing consumer demand in various aspects of daily life,” said Jack Leathem, Research Analyst at Canalys. “Demand across different segments is rebounding, leading vendors to address specific consumer needs.”

The basic watch category continued to grow, capturing nearly half the market, mainly thanks to Indian players and major smartphone vendors, such as Huawei, Xiaomi and Huami. In the Indian market, basic watches continued their phenomenal momentum, with shipments up 73%, underscoring the vibrancy of the country’s wearables market.

Despite a year-on-year decline, basic bands maintained a stable market share at 19%, thanks to the availability of affordable options and consumers’ cautious attitudes to higher-priced alternatives. The watch category has seen substantial double-digit growth, primarily propelled by competitively priced basic watches. Vendors introduced a slew of new wearables in the second quarter to bolster their market presence. For example, Xiaomi and Huawei launched basic bands and basic watches with enticing prices, appealing to diverse consumer preferences. Indian vendors have followed suit, with brands such as Noise introducing entry-level models while also launching some higher-priced products to cater to other customer segments. Fire-Boltt has further cut prices, offering consumers exceptional value with an average selling price below US$19.

“As the market evolves, clear segmentation trends are emerging among vendors, aiming to boost competitiveness,” added Leathem. “Consumers can now find entry-level products that are not only more affordable but also packed with enhanced features. Advances in screen technology are increasing the reach of smart wearables to a wider audience. Meanwhile, premium vendors are concentrating on enriching features and delivering added value, leading to an uptick in average selling prices. For example, Google saw its average smartwatch selling price jump from US$216 to US$266, thanks to the integration of additional services and value. This strategy reflects a progressive vision that prioritizes value beyond just the hardware, mirroring the rapid progression of the wearables market.”

“In light of current economic challenges, wearables maintain significant long-term prospects,” said Cynthia Chen, Canalys Research Manager. “Though short-term economic factors push consumers to value-driven wearables, their enduring appeal lies in consistent quality and long-term data benefits. Canalys forecasts the wearables market is poised for sustained growth at a CAGR of 4.1% through to 2027, underpinned by shifting consumer needs.”

Worldwide wearable band shipments and annual growth Vendor Q2 2023

shipments (million) Q2 2023

market share Q2 2022

shipments (million) Q2 2022

market share Annual

growth Apple 8.1 18% 8.4 20% -3% Xiaomi 4.8 11% 4.8 11% 0% Huawei 4.3 10% 3.8 9% +13% Noise 3.5 8% 1.8 4% +93% Fire-Boltt 3.0 7% 1.6 4% +86% Others 20.6 47% 21.3 51% -3% Total 44.2 100.0% 41.7 100.0% +6% Note: percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding

Source: Canalys Wearable Band Analysis (sell-in shipments), August 2023

See more: Windows 11: Unleashing the future of computing

See more: SQL Server 2022: A leap forward in database management

See more: The cryptocurrency terms most searched nationwide