Web 3 & AI Investors continue to choose Dubai as their new home in 2025, but why?

Por staff

06/12/2024

The pace of technological evolution is faster than ever, especially in the realms of Web 3 and Artificial Intelligence (AI). As these industries expand at lightning speed, companies are seeking cities that offer more than just infrastructure—they need environments that foster growth, flexibility, and innovation. Investors, too, are chasing the next big opportunity, where the returns are more than just financial. They’re seeking to be part of a revolution, where new technological paradigms meet limitless potential.

Future tech companies need cities that embrace adaptive regulation, low taxes for agility, and access to the best talent pools. Dubai has emerged as a global leader by offering all of these—and more. The city provides a progressive regulatory environment that evolves with technological advancements in Web 3 and AI, while its favourable tax policies enable rapid pivots and innovation. This unique blend allows companies to thrive while investors can place bets on future tech with confidence.

With robust infrastructure, a secure environment for growth, and a desirable lifestyle, Dubai has firmly established itself as one of the top 10 cities worldwide for running Web 3 and AI companies. Government initiatives, aimed at pushing the boundaries of future technology, have made Dubai a magnet for startups and tech giants alike. More companies are either setting up secondary offices or choosing Dubai as their global headquarters.

This environment is where METAVSUMMIT Dubai continues to shine. As the premier event for the Web 3, Crypto, Metaverse, and AI industries, METAVSUMMIT provides a platform for groundbreaking businesses and investments. The summit is where the industry’s biggest minds come together with investors, thought leaders, and Fortune 500 companies to shape the future of technology.

METAVSUMMIT 2025—now in its 7th year—remains the largest Web 3 and AI event in the region. Set to take place on January 7-8, 2025, in Dubai, UAE, METAVSUMMIT continues to be the epicentre for cutting-edge discussions and deals in the Crypto, Metaverse, and AI spaces.

Why Attend METAVSUMMIT 2025?

Leading Investors: METAVSUMMIT attracts the most active investors globally, offering unparalleled networking and investment opportunities.

CEO & Founder Participation: Engage with over 3000 physical participants, including CEOs and founders of the most innovative Web 3 and AI companies.

Unicorn Watch: The event focuses on identifying the next “Unicorn” company in the rapidly evolving Web 3 and AI landscape.

Cutting-edge Innovations: Attendees will gain insights into the latest developments in AI-driven decentralised applications (dApps), blockchain scalability solutions, decentralised

finance (DeFi), digital identities, and the tokenization of assets—key trends shaping Web 3 and AI in 2025.

Workshops & Training: Participate in exclusive workshops and training sessions, offering hands-on experience with next-gen products and services that are transforming the digital economy.

Event Highlights:

Date: January 7-8, 2025

Location: Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC)

Expected Attendance: Over 3000 participants, including key investors, decision-makers, and founders from the Web 3 and AI ecosystems

Focus: Uncovering the next big investment opportunities and innovations in Web 3 and AI

Networking Opportunities: A unique chance to connect with investors and industry experts

