Web3 Delight debuts in Riyadh – Build your own future!

21/02/2023

Saudi Arabia launch for Web3 Delight – the first Web3 and tech business-dedicated event in the Kingdom complimented by a blockchain tech hackathon – follows recent introductions in Abu Dhabi and Lagos

Web3 Delight is headed to Saudi Arabia! The popular Web3 focused hybrid event, which aims to engage, empower and support an advanced economy that is proactive, customised, collaborative and secure, will take place on March 6 in the country’s capital, Riyadh.

Web3 Delight Riyadh is the brainchild of Paul Lalovich, Partner at Agile Dynamics and a founder of SyntheticEquity.io. The series of events will string together growth markets into a broader community brought together by socializing Web3 technologies and driving adoption.

Expected to attract upwards of 3,000 people in person and online from more than 40 countries, the Riyadh edition of Web3 Delight builds upon the event’s previous successful outings in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Lagos, Nigeria.

Web3 Delight Riyadh is designed around the Web3 value chain. A central question to the event is ‘What does it take to generate value at each stage of the Web3 value chain?’ This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitions to develop the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and capabilities, including investing in new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things – as well as supporting the development of a thriving start-up ecosystem.

Discussions at Web3 Delight Riyadh will focus on adopting blockchain technology, future marketing in the Web3 space, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), governance policies, career opportunities in the metaverse, fundraising, and building in a bear market environment.

The event will unite both local and global Web3 players, setting the stage for the art of possible while facilitating cooperation opportunities that will enhance the digital transformation ecosystem. A critical element to the future of Web3 endeavours is to bridge the gap between different industries and blockchain start-ups, to provide disruptive new models for growth. Web3 is about more than just technology; it’s about peer-to-peer collaboration, transparency, and consensus. As per Web3 Delight, Web3 is a social movement towards a decentralised world, in which people can build their own future.

Amongst the key sponsors for Web3 Delight Riyadh include Saudi Arabia-based companies Impact Partners Management and Jawraa and Bahamas-based Alpha Blue Ocean Group Digital (ABO Digital) as well as SwiftMotion, a fully capitalized micro-VC, an investment arm of the management consultancy Agile Dynamics.

Saad Sameer Abujubara, a Partner at Impact Partners Management, said: “Digital transformation is the big topic on everyone’s agenda at present, and for all the right reasons. Web3 technology is the key to unlocking new value through a connected society. The arrival of Web3 Delight in Riyadh is a welcome one, which we believe will foster growth and development within the community’s technology sector. There is significant potential for Saudi Arabia to gain from an enhanced digital transformation ecosystem, which is detailed in Saudi Vision 2030, and Web3 Delight has the potential to spark growth – which is why we’re proud to partner with such an exciting event.”

Yasser N. Alobaidan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Jawraa, said: “Jawraa has one clear mission: to be the ideal partner for digital transformation, and to spare no effort in assisting our partners to benefit from it. This is the ideal time for Web3 Delight to debut in Riyadh – public and private sector entities across the Kingdom are keenly adopting Web3 technologies and strategies that will have a powerful impact on the future of the country. It’s an exciting period of transformation. Events such as this, which bring together global best practices and foster a collaborative, nurturing approach towards Web3 technology development, are essential to creating a supportive, sustainable environment for tech to progress in.”

Speaking on the partnership, Amine Nedjai, CEO at ABO Digital, said: “The advancement of Web3 technologies is playing a significant role in reshaping society as we know it. There is massive opportunity to be had in this space, particularly in terms of economic development through digital transformation. Web3 Delight is an exceptional platform that is promoting the furtherment of Web3 tech, while also working to unite key representatives from across the world. We’re very proud to support this event, to promote a unified, collaborative approach to the development of Web3 technology that will benefit our society, both locally and globally.”

Alongside the main event – which will feature world-class speakers from across the globe, panel discussions, and hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers and more for attendees to mingle with – Web3 Delight and BNB Chain are organising a blockchain hackathon. The hackathon will take place in Riyadh, and will be open to all students, graduates, and professionals from the country. Through the hackathon, Web3 Delight and BNB Chain aim to attract developers to build Web3 products on BNB Chain, while strengthening the relationship with universities in Saudi Arabia.

Attendees at Web3 Delight will also have the opportunity to participate in trend-forward sessions and workshops, and engage with cutting-edge technology from leading solutions providers from around the world. Access will also be granted to speakers’ presentation slides and recordings, for attendees to reference and use in future tech and business initiatives.

To find out more about Web3 Delight Riyadh, including details of speakers, schedule, tickets and more, please visit www.web3delight.com.