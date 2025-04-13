Welcoming new CCI members and prominent former regulator

13/04/2025

2025 marks an important inflection point for the broader digital assets and blockchain industry across the world. This year, it will be even more critical to work with policymakers and stakeholders at a global level to ensure the responsible growth and maximum impact of these new technologies.

To this end, CCI has been intensely focused in early 2025 on advocating for sensible and comprehensive policies that foster digital asset innovation. We are proud to share updates that reflect the momentum of this pivotal moment and will help us inform future policy and regulatory frameworks that unleash the full potential of the industry.



We are excited to welcome MoonPay and Bitpanda as CCI’s newest members. Both organizations are leaders in broadening access to digital assets, making blockchain technology more accessible to consumers worldwide. Their additions highlight the growing alignment between digital asset innovation and thoughtful policy development across the world, and we will benefit from their expertise and partnership when advocating for a regulatory environment that supports long-term growth and consumer protection.



We are equally proud to announce that Alluvial and Marinade Finance have joined CCI’s Proof of Stake Alliance, which focuses on shaping sustainable policies for staking ecosystems. Staking has emerged as a priority in many jurisdictions, as it enables all token holders to actively participate in securing and maintaining blockchain networks. These organizations–both leaders in the institutional staking space –bring valuable insights and technical expertise to advance forward-looking policies that support this critical component of blockchain technology.



To further strengthen our advocacy and policy efforts, particularly at the U.S. state level, we’re delighted to welcome Matt Homer as a senior advisor to CCI. As a two-time former regulator, including serving as Executive Deputy Superintendent at the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), he brings extensive experience in policy, regulatory frameworks, and ensuring the responsible innovation of new technologies. Matt is the General Partner of The Venture Dept., a firm that invests in early-stage founders building new financial systems. In this advisory capacity, Matt will provide strategic insights to help shape our work with policymakers and regulators. CCI and I are excited to welcome him in this role.

This year will prove to be a defining turning point for our industry—a chance to align innovation with policy and showcase the transformative potential of digital assets. Together with CCI members and partners, we are ready to build bridges, foster collaboration, and advocate for a brighter future. Stay tuned for updates as we continue our mission to support a fair, inclusive, and innovative digital economy.

