Wharton School to accept crypto tuition payments for new blockchain program

Por staff

01/11/2021

The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School will accept cryptocurrency payment for a new online program, the Philadelphia-based Ivy League institution said on Thursday.

Dubbed the Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets, the new program is aimed at professionals with finance and tech backgrounds and will cover use cases of blockchain, smart contracts, and the structure of decentralized autonomous organizations, according to a spokesman.

The program spans six weekly modules that cover seven case studies. It is currently open for enrollment, with the program starting on January 3. Students can pay for the program with Ether, USDC, or Bitcoin via Coinbase Commerce.

“We designed this program for business professionals and executives from a range of backgrounds, including traditional finance, management, and tech,” said Professor Kevin Werbach, who is the program’s academic director.

Wharton launched the program to help equip professionals with blockchain knowledge in the wake of the industry’s business expansion. Hiring across the space has picked up, putting companies under pressure to find talent with crypto expertise. As The Block previously reported in August, more than 19 firms added thousands of employees to their headcount.

“Blockchain and digital assets are not going away,” Werbach added. “We hope to equip business leaders, consultants, and entrepreneurs to identify the value drivers of these innovative technologies and to give them the practical understanding to build solutions.”

Source: The Block Crypto