What are Value Funds?

Por staff

25/06/2024

Value Funds Explained: Where prudent investing meets lasting prosperity

What are Value Funds?

Value funds are a type of mutual fund that follows a value investment strategy, with at least 65% of the portfolio in stocks. Value investing is an investment strategy that involves selecting undervalued assets based on fundamental analysis, with the expectation that their intrinsic worth will be recognized by the market over time, leading to potential long-term gains.

The intrinsic value of a company is determined based on its fundamentals like assets, earnings potential, dividends, and future growth prospects. The goal is to capitalize on potential future appreciation as the market recognizes the true value of these stocks.

Scheme Name AUM (Cr.) ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund 40,942 HSBC Value Fund 11,704 UTI Value Fund 8,651

Source: AMFI website as of February 28, 2024

Who Should Invest in Value Funds?

While you should identify your risk profile and plan your financial goals before investing in value funds, here are some situations where they may fit in

Patient Investors

It requires patience because value investing is about identifying mispriced stocks and waiting for the market to eventually recognize their true worth. This process can take time and might involve holding stocks through periods of underperformance.

Long-Term Investors

They require a long-term focus because the process of market correction, compounding growth, riding out volatility, and benefiting from a contrarian approach demands time. Short-term thinking can lead to premature selling and missing out on the full potential of value investments.

High-risk Tolerance

If you have a low-risk tolerance, short-term volatility might trigger impulsive selling, undermining the value investing strategy that relies on a long-term perspective. Risk tolerance is needed to stay invested and reap the rewards when undervalued stocks eventually reach their fair market value.

Diversification Purpose

These stocks tend to be less correlated with high-growth stocks, which are often driven by momentum and investor sentiment. Adding value funds to a portfolio heavily weighted towards growth stocks introduces a counterbalancing element, reducing overall portfolio volatility.

Taxation of Value Funds

Short Term Capital Gains (STCG) Tax

Gains from a value fund held for up to 12 months are taxed at 15%.

Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) Tax

Gains from a value fund held for more than 12 months are taxed at 10% with an exemption of up to Rs 1 lakh in a year.

Dividend Taxation

Value funds pay out dividends when you invest in their IDCW (Income Distribution Cum Withdrawal) option.

Dividends are taxed at your marginal income tax rate.

TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) at 10% applies to dividends received more than Rs 5,000 per AMC per financial year.

Advantages of Value Funds

Potential for Undervalued Gems

Value funds meticulously search for companies trading below their intrinsic value, offering the potential to buy quality stocks at a discount. If the market recognizes the undervaluation, these stocks can experience significant price appreciation, leading to attractive returns.

Long-Term Growth Potential

Value funds prioritize companies with strong financials and sound business models. These companies have the potential for long-term growth and stability.

Portfolio Diversification

They can add diversification for investors whose portfolios are heavily focused on high-growth stocks, which tend to be more volatile. Value investing often uncovers overlooked opportunities in sectors that might be out of favor with the broader market.

Potential Outperformance During Downturns

When markets are volatile or experiencing corrections, value stocks with solid fundamentals can sometimes hold their value better or even outperform. They help in providing stability during uncertain times.

Disadvantages of Value Funds

Underperformance in Bull Markets

The Indian market can sometimes be driven by short-term speculation and a strong preference for high-growth stocks. This can lead to extended periods where value stocks remain undervalued.

Value Traps

Not all stocks that appear cheap are genuine bargains. Value traps are companies with serious underlying problems that might never recover, leading to potential losses.

Limited Universe of Undervalued Stocks

Compared to more developed markets, the Indian market might have a smaller selection of genuinely undervalued companies that meet the strict criteria of value funds. This might require even more rigorous research and analysis on the part of fund managers and individual investors.

Sector-Specific Risks

In India the opportunities might be concentrated in specific sectors, potentially reducing the diversification benefits within a value fund. Exposure to cyclicals in the Indian market could increase the volatility of a value fund.

Value Funds: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is value fund a good investment?

Value funds can be a valuable addition to a well-structured investment portfolio since they offer the potential for capitalizing on market inefficiencies and long-term growth.

What is the difference between a value fund and a growth fund?

Value funds seek to invest in companies that are currently undervalued but have strong fundamentals, while growth funds focus on companies with high growth potential.

What are the risks of value funds?

Value funds carry risks including market fluctuations impacting performance, prolonged underperformance during growth-oriented market cycles, potential value traps with undervalued stocks, and reliance on fund manager skills for accurate stock selection.

Is value fund good for the long term?

Value funds can be suitable for the long term for investors seeking potential capital appreciation through a patient investment approach and a focus on undervalued stocks with the expectation of eventual market recognition.

See more: América Móvil to acquire a controlling interest in ClaroVTR

See more: Argentina named most crypto-friendly country 2024

See more: Digicel invites special needs schools to apply for an Innovation Lab