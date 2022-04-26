What can Dell Technologies do for the partners?

Por staff

26/04/2022

Dell Technologies powers cloud service providers and cloud solution providers to deliver transformative IT services based on the most comprehensive end-to-end multi-cloud and infrastructure solutions and services.

Dell Technologies Partner Finder and Services Catalog will provide you with what you need.

Tools helping you identify the best on- or off-premises solutions for each workload

CSP Partners deliver more than a thousand as-a-Service offerings powered by Dell Technologies

Flexibly provision, scale up, and scale down application resources

Maintain choice to manage and move workloads

Infrastructure, Software and Applications, Data Protection, Security, Desktop, Big Data, Development Platforms and others

Partner-managed infrastructure helps organizations unlock the full potential of cloud and are an important supplement to in-house staff

40% of private cloud infrastructure will land off-premises on hosted private clouds.

42% of organizations want to integrate their legacy IT with cloud services.

87% of hosted private cloud adopters also require advisory, strategy, or consulting services

Why design with OEM Solutions?

At Dell Technologies OEM Solutions we know you are looking to take your product to market with just the right services, support and technology to help differentiate it and increase its potential for success. Partnering together we can design the right combination of capabilities to do just that.

See how our team of engineers and solution builders can help increase your success. Together, we can turn your ideas into the next generation of OEM customer-influenced, tailored and fully customized solutions.