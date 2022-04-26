What can Dell Technologies do for the partners?
Dell Technologies powers cloud service providers and cloud solution providers to deliver transformative IT services based on the most comprehensive end-to-end multi-cloud and infrastructure solutions and services.
Dell Technologies Partner Finder and Services Catalog will provide you with what you need.
- Tools helping you identify the best on- or off-premises solutions for each workload
- CSP Partners deliver more than a thousand as-a-Service offerings powered by Dell Technologies
- Flexibly provision, scale up, and scale down application resources
- Maintain choice to manage and move workloads
- Infrastructure, Software and Applications, Data Protection, Security, Desktop, Big Data, Development Platforms and others
See more: Global smartphone shipments fall 11% due to adverse headwinds
Partner-managed infrastructure helps organizations unlock the full potential of cloud and are an important supplement to in-house staff
- 40% of private cloud infrastructure will land off-premises on hosted private clouds.
- 42% of organizations want to integrate their legacy IT with cloud services.
- 87% of hosted private cloud adopters also require advisory, strategy, or consulting services
Why design with OEM Solutions?
At Dell Technologies OEM Solutions we know you are looking to take your product to market with just the right services, support and technology to help differentiate it and increase its potential for success. Partnering together we can design the right combination of capabilities to do just that.
See how our team of engineers and solution builders can help increase your success. Together, we can turn your ideas into the next generation of OEM customer-influenced, tailored and fully customized solutions.