What is holding back 5G in industry?

08/04/2025

Experts from major industrial players and operators speaking at Hannover Messe 2025 declared the era of proof-of-concept (PoC) for industrial 5G deployments is over, yet challenges around cost, business cases, devices and education continue to hamper widescale adoption.

Across two sessions on the dedicated 5G and industrial wireless stage, examples of successful trials and deployments were provided by operators, with private networks used in locations as diverse as wastewater facilities and steelworks.

Despite noting progress, the general tone was there is still work to be done to address challenges deemed to be causing issues for mass adoption of 5G within enterprise.

Chair of the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) and Bosch 6G director Andreas Mueller pointed to “perceived complexity and costs associated with the technology”.

He indicated while industries may think the technology was quite expensive “you have to compare what you get with it”, adding “calculations are not always straightforward for industrial 5G”.

“I have had many discussions with my colleagues in plants and nobody could tell me the return on investment from a Wi-Fi network because people don’t care: they just care there is wireless connectivity. But with 5G we maybe have more demanding requirements than other technologies”.

Mueller also noted there may still be a “lack of sufficient awareness”, especially among medium-sized businesses, about what the network infrastructure can help deliver, meaning there is still a requirement for education and promotion of success stories.

Although highlighting remaining challenges, the executive was positive on progress being made, with the situation getting better every year, including a growing device ecosystem and improved feature support.

At the moment the economic situation has postponed some of the projects we are aiming for DANIEL MAI, DIRECTOR INDUSTRIAL WIRELESSSIEMENS

Siemens director industrial wireless Daniel Mai hailed 5G as now “proven”, adding most of his customers are “actively thinking about adopting this technology from a use case point of view, but at the moment the economic situation has postponed some of the projects we are aiming for”.

Mai highlighted heavy industry operating over vast spaces or brownfield deployments where additional wiring would be expensive as particularly promising areas.

Although stating most historical barriers to adoption have been addressed over the last two-to-three years, he noted a “clear challenge” remained around the third-party user equipment ecosystem, noting many devices did not have “natively built-in 5G interfaces” due to the costs currently involved.

Mai also identified spectrum availability in different markets as another challenge, describing it as a “puzzle around the globe, which does not make it easy for suppliers”.

Internal issues



Many of the experts speaking across the two sessions highlighted strong use case development, often from trials held with partners in recent years.

However, Mai and Ericsson VP private network sales EMEA Duncan Hawkins stated there are still internal factors at many companies around where responsibility and budget for 5G deployments would sit, given impacts on operational technology (OT) and IT teams.

Hawkins added “you’ve got two different parts of an organisation that maybe haven’t worked together before”, noting there are also budget phases where “you’re trying to come up with something disruptive in the middle, but if the money isn’t there, you’ve got to get all the stakeholders together to make the money available”.

Emphasising the need to help “break the budget cycle”, he pointed to how educating organisations on the benefits can help unlock funding.

Although there remain clear barriers to 5G reaching its long-promised potential in manufacturing, positive signs were referenced across the sessions, including from mobile operator divisions working with industries.

In terms of priority use case areas, electrification and automation player ABB global product manager for connectivity Juha Mirsch said from the OT perspective, “tackling the climate change and the demographic shift [of workers] are for us the main targets where we want to use 5G technology”.

“We all have the common target of energy transition and energy efficiency,” he added, noting this required improved insights which can then be used to “learn how to automate our processes and decision making. We need the technology to drive those”.

Mirsch noted 5G is also a “great enabler of safety” applications for workers.

Making an impact



Vodafone Business Germany divisional head Marcus Hacke noted in its experience there is not a “single use case but multiple use cases driving adoption”, highlighting examples where partners were able to derive additional value by finding further applications for the infrastructure, which “makes it much more viable”.

In the US, Verizon Business VP 5G solution sales Robb Juliano pointed to generally positive adoption trends: “in 2022, 2023, we saw a good amount of PoCs and trials, but in 2024 we didn’t sell a single trial: they are all full production deployments”.

In 2024 we didn’t sell a single trial: they are all full production deployments ROBB JULIANO, VP 5G SOLUTION SALESVERIZON BUSINESS

He added the company is getting traction from “going in with a very simple foundational use case, light coverage where we mix public and include private”, noting companies would then use the latter network and the operator would “spend time and continue to build use cases” which are then repeated to multiple sites.

Discussing the situation across Japan and other markets in Asia, NTT Docomo chief standardisation officer Takehiro Nakamura said 5G for industry was increasing, but conceded “growth is slower than we expected”.

“We need to do more to improve the current situation,” he added, noting a need to address challenges raised by Mueller and others, and create “excellent solutions” for manufacturing.

