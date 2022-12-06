What is the distinction between ordinary and preferred stock?

Por staff

06/12/2022

When investing in stocks, it is essential to know the difference between ordinary and preferred stocks. While both are types of ownership in a company and can provide investors with income, traders must understand some key distinctions if they wish to make an informed investment decision.

Ordinary stock

Ordinary stock is the more common type of stock for companies that are publicly traded. These stocks represent ownership in the business, allowing investors to share in the business’s success when dividends are distributed.

Common shareholders also have voting rights regarding company decisions, such as who serves on the board of directors or any proposed changes to corporate policy. Ordinary shares generally do not include any other privileges or benefits beyond those mentioned above; however, one benefit is those common shareholders are the first to receive dividends when a company liquidates its assets.

Preferred stock

Preferred stock is typically offered by more significant and established companies that have already gone through an initial public offering (IPO). While shareholders of preferred stock don’t typically have voting rights, they get priority over ordinary shareholders regarding dividends. This right means they will be paid before common stockholders can take their shares.

Preferred stocks also generally come with additional benefits such as higher returns, lower risk profiles, and more potential for capital appreciation than common shares. Additionally, holders of preferred stock may enjoy certain tax benefits depending on the country or jurisdiction in which their investment is made.

Ordinary stock vs. preferred stocks

One key difference between ordinary and preferred stocks trading lies in their price. Ordinary stocks typically have a lower price per share than preferred stock and can be more volatile when it comes to their performance in the market; however, they can also provide higher returns over time if invested carefully. By contrast, preferred stocks are often more expensive to purchase and may not offer as much potential for short-term gains but tend to be less volatile and carry less risk of losses.

When investing in either type of stock, investors should consider their financial goals and appetite for risk tolerance. For those looking to gain long-term financial security, ordinary shares offer a solid chance at doing so with potential upside in capital appreciation over the years. However, those seeking faster returns or a more stable investment option may find preferred stock’s benefits more appealing.

What are the advantages of investing in ordinary and preferred stocks?

When making an investment decision, it is essential to consider the advantages and disadvantages of both ordinary and preferred stocks.

The advantages of investing in ordinary stocks include the following:

Lower cost per share than preferred stock

Higher returns over time when invested carefully

Common shareholders have voting rights regarding company decisions



Advantages of investing in preferred stock include:

Priority for dividend payments over common shareholders

A potentially higher return on your investment with less risk associated

Tax benefits depend on the jurisdiction in which your investment is made

What are the risks of investing in ordinary and preferred stocks?

Certain risks are associated with investing in either type of stock. With ordinary stocks, investors should be aware that their returns can be volatile and change dramatically over short periods, resulting in possibly significant losses. Preferred stocks also carry risks, including the possibility of dividend payment reductions or suspension and a higher cost of capital than other investments, such as bonds.

Additionally, since preferred stocks do not generally come with voting rights, they may not be the best financial choice for those wishing to express opinions on company decisions.

The bottom line

Understanding the differences between ordinary and preferred stocks will help investors make informed investment decisions. While both types of shares can provide investors with income, each type has features and benefits that must be considered when selecting which is suitable for your needs. Doing your research before investing in either type of stock is essential, as any financial decision made without proper due diligence could prove costly in the long run. With a clear understanding of these two distinct types of stocks, you’ll be better positioned to make a wise investment choice that meets your specific goals and risk tolerance levels.