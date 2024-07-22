What makes settling a PI case outside of court an attractive option?

22/07/2024

Personal injury (PI) cases can be complex and time-consuming. When someone gets hurt because of someone else’s actions, they may seek compensation for their injuries. One important decision in this process is whether to settle the case outside of court or go to court.

Settling a PI case outside of court has several benefits that make it an attractive option for many. According to a study by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 96% of personal injury cases are settled out of court. This statistic further highlights the importance of choosing a good personal injury lawyer who can effectively negotiate settlements and guide you through the process.

Read on as we explore some of these benefits.

Benefits of Settling Outside of Court

Faster Resolution

One of the main reasons people choose to settle their PI cases outside of court is the speed of resolution. Court trials can take months or even years to conclude. This delay can be stressful for the injured person who needs funds to cover medical bills and other expenses. Settling outside of court usually means a quicker resolution. The parties involved can negotiate a settlement and reach an agreement much faster than waiting for a court date.

Lower Costs

Settling a PI case outside of court is often less expensive than going to trial. Court trials involve various costs, such as attorney fees, court fees, and costs for expert witnesses. These expenses can add up quickly. By settling outside of court, both parties can save money. The savings can be significant, especially in complex cases that require extensive evidence and expert testimony.

Less Stress

Going to court can be a stressful experience. The injured person may have to testify, face cross-examination, and relive the incident that caused their injury. This process can be emotionally draining. Settling outside of court allows the injured person to avoid this stressful experience. They can focus on their recovery and move on with their lives more quickly.

Confidentiality

Court trials are public, which means the details of the case can become part of the public record. This lack of privacy can be concerning for many people. Settling a PI case outside of court allows for confidentiality. The details of the settlement can be kept private, protecting the privacy of both parties involved.

Flexibility in Settlements

Settlements reached outside of court can be more flexible than court-ordered judgments. This flexibility can be beneficial in reaching a fair and satisfactory resolution. The parties involved can agree on terms that might not be possible in a court judgment. For example, they can agree on:

– A payment plan

– Non-economic damages

– Other creative solutions that meet their needs

Control Over the Outcome

When a PI case goes to trial, the outcome is in the hands of the judge or jury. This lack of control can be risky. Even if the injured person has a strong case, there is no guarantee that the judge or jury will rule in their favor. Settling outside of court gives both parties more control over the outcome. They can negotiate terms that are acceptable to both sides, reducing the uncertainty of a trial.

