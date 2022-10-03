What’s next for Saudi Arabian eSports?

It’s been over two weeks since the conclusion of the Next World Forum, and people are left wondering what is next for the Saudi Arabian esports scene. Well, according to the country’s crown prince, Saudi Arabia is looking to create 39,000 jobs in the esports industry by 2030. Additionally, he hopes that this investment in gaming will boost the kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP) by $13.3 billion over the next eight years.

That isn’t the only interesting piece of news to come from the crown prince. It was also revealed that the crown prince hopes to have 30 competitive video games developed in the country by 2030.

This all comes as part of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy that was introduced recently in the country. According to the Saudi Press Agency, this strategy will involve business incubators, new educational academies, and regulations to stimulate industry growth.

“The National Gaming and Esports Strategy is driven by the creativity and energy of our citizens and gamers, who are at the heart of the strategy,” said Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi Press Agency said that the country will launch 86 new initiatives. These programs will be implemented and managed by 20 different government entities.

