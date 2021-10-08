Where tech drives change

Por staff

08/10/2021

Technology can change the world: by powering businesses, growing economies, connecting unconnected populations, reducing emissions and empowering people across society.

Mobile 360 Latin America brings together leaders from the tech ecosystem, mobile, government and industry to debate how to harness the power of technology, and work towards a better future for all.

In 2021, Mobile 360 Latin America will be a virtual festival running across the month of November. Each week, a new focused sessions will bring together a VIP audience of digital leaders. Our keynote event at the end of the month will feature some of the most anticipated presentations of the year with the technology ecosystem and government leaders debating how to power the growth of digital societies across Latin America.

Join us virtually in November 2021 powered in Mexico City.

