¿Which city is best to kickstart your nomad journey?

18/06/2024

Increasing work flexibility, alongside rising numbers of ‘digital nomad’ visa schemes is allowing more and more citizens to pursue their dream of travelling the world without compromising on work. But with so much of the world to explore, which city is best to kickstart your nomad journey?

To find out, digital PR agency Reboot Online analysed factors such as the average nightly cost of an Airbnb, average download speed, safety, public transport, and the average cost of a meal and a pint.

Index: the top cities to live in as a digital nomad

City Country Avg price/night in AirBNB (EUR) Average broadband download speed (mbps) Estimated number of co-working spaces Safety score(/100) % of population close to public transport Cost of living score(/100) Final nomad Score /10 Bangkok Thailand 79.13 242.16 96 65 40.1 42.4 7.11 Buenos Aires Argentina 66.10 114.5 52 55 68 27.5 7.00 Madrid Spain 129.02 242.41 121 80 86.5 52.7 6.96 Barcelona Spain 126.50 224.72 111 79 55.8 53.7 6.58 Tokyo Japan 182.40 186.38 142 89 82.4 57.4 6.44 Santiago Chile 88.20 187.82 52 66 91.2 43.1 6.36 Lisbon Portugal 127.31 116.47 54 83 84.1 51.1 6.34 Mexico City Mexico 96.25 72.55 184 42 27.5 47.3 6.31 Rio de Janeiro Brazil 216.96 162.99 28 23 50.1 38.7 6.30 Porto Portugal 91.80 163.34 16 71 89.2 45.6 6.22

Buenos Aires, Argentina ranks in second position with a nomad score of 7/10. with its European façade and Old-World charm. Having recently launched a digital nomad visa, it could be high time to add Buenos Aires to your workation list. The city has the lowest average cost for a pint of domestic beer (€1.41) and very reasonable average meal costs (€7.54). Buenos Aires also boasts the lowest average nightly Airbnb costs (€66), and 68% of the population live in close proximity to public transport, making travelling around the city an absolute breeze.

Santiago, Chile ranks in sixth position, with a nomad score of 6.36/10. While the city is more expensive overall than Buenos Aires, it makes up for it on other factors. Santiago has the same amount of coworking spaces as Buenos Aires, but has faster average internet speeds (187.82 mbps compared with 114.5 mbps), a higher safety score (66 compared with 55) and a higher percentage of the population living close to public transport (91.2% compared with 68%).

Meanwhile, Mexico City, Mexico, ranks in eighth position with a score of 6.31/10. The city is slightly more expensive than the previous two, and has a lower average download speed, but more than makes up for it with its culture and nightlife. In addition, the city has a whopping 184 coworking spaces, compared with the previous two cities’ 52, meaning that you shouldn’t find it difficult to find like-minded nomads during your stay. Rio de Janeiro also makes the top 10, placing ninth overall.

