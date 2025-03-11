Which countries are most affected by online fraud?

11/03/2025

A new study by ZeroBounce analyzed fraud rates, total fraud value, and online fraud share to determine which countries are most affected by online fraud. The research examined key fraud metrics, including cross-border fraud, domestic fraud, and the number of transactions per card. The findings highlight the nations most vulnerable to digital financial crimes and provide insight into how fraud risks vary across different economies.

Country Fraud Risk Score Rank United States 64.2 1 France 54.8 2 United Kingdom 50.2 3 Ireland 41.2 4 Denmark 34.1 5 Estonia 32.9 6 Luxembourg 30.7 7 Malta 28.1 8 Austria 26.0 9 Netherlands 25.3 10



The United States tops the ranking of the countries most affected by online fraud, with a score of 64.2. The country experiences the highest fraud rate of 0.3%, with 83% of fraud cases occurring online. Unlike most European nations, fraud in the U.S. is largely domestic, with 68% of scams happening within the country.



France takes second place, with a fraud score of 54.8. The country sees 79% of fraud occurring online, contributing to its total fraud value of $1.8 billion.

The United Kingdom ranks third, with a fraud score of 50.2. Fraud accounts for 75% of all cases, with half of these incidents involving cross-border transactions. The UK also has a high volume of card transactions, increasing the risk of fraud exposure.Ireland ranks fourth, with a fraud score of 41.2 and a fraud rate of 0.049%. It has the highest online fraud share, at 85%, meaning nearly all fraud incidents occur digitally.



Denmark follows in fifth place, with a fraud score of 34.1. The country’s fraud rate stands at 0.047%, and 77% of fraud cases happen online. High transaction volumes per card make Denmark an attractive target for cybercriminals.



Estonia ranks sixth, with a fraud score of 32.9. The country has one of the highest online fraud shares at 84%, meaning most fraudulent transactions occur digitally.



Luxembourg takes seventh place, with a fraud score of 30.7. The country has the highest number of cards per inhabitant (4.66), making it more vulnerable to fraud risks. Luxembourg sees 72% of fraud cases happening online, and its total fraud value is estimated at $304 million.



Malta follows in eighth place, with a fraud score of 28.1. The country sees 81% of fraud cases happening online. The total fraud value in Malta is $401 million, making it one of the more affected small nations in Europe.



Austria takes ninth place, with a fraud score of 26.0. The country has a fraud rate of 0.026%, and 76% of fraud cases occur online. Austria also has a high number of transactions per card, with an average of 6,518 transactions per card annually.The Netherlands closes the top ten with a fraud score of 25.3. The country experiences a fraud rate of 0.02%, with 76% of fraud cases occurring online. Dutch consumers conduct an average of 12,236 transactions per year, making the country highly active in digital



“The recent deepfake CEO voice scam in the UK, where scammers cloned an executive’s voice to steal €220,000, is a chilling glimpse into the future of fraud. AI-generated deception is making scams eerily convincing and proves that even trusted voices can’t always be trusted. To fight back, businesses must reinvent their security measures—because in a world where voices can be faked, a simple phone call isn’t enough anymore.” commented ZeroBounce Head of Cybersecurity Vlad Cristescu.

