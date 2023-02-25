Which countries are the most obsessed with online gaming?

25/02/2023

Millions of people around the world enjoy playing video games. Gaming allows players to escape, forget about the stresses of school or work, immerse themselves in an online world, and have some fun.

But which nationality plays the most video games? Well, the team at Datslots has revealed the countries with the highest percentage of internet users that play video games. The data was collected through Statista through a worldwide survey of those ages 16-24.

Below are the countries which scored the highest.

Country % of internet users that play video games Philippines 95.8 Indonesia 94.8 Vietnam 93.1 Thailand 93 Turkey 92.3 India 91.9 Mexico 91.3 Taiwan 91.3 Saudi Arabia 90.1 South Africa 89.7

The country with the highest percentage of internet users playing video games is the Philippines, with over nine out of ten people, or 95%.

Three other Asian countries also make the top five, with Indonesia at 94%, Vietnam at 93% and Thailand at 93%.

Other countries in the top 10 include Turkey, at 92%. India, Mexico and Taiwan at 91%, Saudi Arabia at 90%, and South Africa at 89%.

In Europe, the gaming market is worth $42.12bn in 2023, according to Statista, but which country enjoys gaming the most?

Country % of internet users that play video games Greece 86.3 Portugal 84.7 Romania 83.3 Poland 80.9 France 80.8 Italy 80.6 Spain 79.8 Russia 78.4 Sweden 78.4 Switzerland 77.9 Czechia 75.9 Austria 75.5 Netherlands 75.2 Germany 74.6 Denmark 74.3 Norway 72.7 United Kingdom 72.4 Ireland 72.1 Belgium 69.5

Greece has the highest percentage of internet users that play video games in Europe, with 86%.

Portugal is next with 84%, with Romania third at 83%.

The European country with the lowest percentage of internet users playing video games is Belgium, at 69%. Ireland, the UK, and Norway all have 72%.

In Asia, the gaming industry is now worth over 54.4bn USD, according to Statista.

Country % of internet users that play video games Philippines 95.8 Indonesia 94.8 Vietnam 93.1 Thailand 93 India 91.9 Taiwan 91.3 Saudi Arabia 90.1 UAE 88.2 Malaysia 87.4 Hong Kong 83.1 Singapore 81.7 Israel 78.3 South Korea 78.3 China 72.1 Japan 66.4

While the Philippines has the highest percentage of internet users playing video games in Asia, Japan has the lowest, at 66%.

Mexico has the highest percentage in the Americas, at 91%, while the lowest is in Canada, at 79%.

Country % of internet users that play video games Mexico 91.3 Brazil 88.4 Chile 87.6 Colombia 84.8 United States 82.9 Argentina 80.2 Canada 79.5

A spokesperson from Datslots said: “People play video games for several reasons. Games provide a challenge for a player and offer a sense of achievement after a game is completed.

“Players also feel a sense of community when they play video games. People can play with others all over the world and even make new friends in a safe environment.”