Which countries are the most obsessed with online gaming?
Millions of people around the world enjoy playing video games. Gaming allows players to escape, forget about the stresses of school or work, immerse themselves in an online world, and have some fun.
But which nationality plays the most video games? Well, the team at Datslots has revealed the countries with the highest percentage of internet users that play video games. The data was collected through Statista through a worldwide survey of those ages 16-24.
Below are the countries which scored the highest.
|Country
|% of internet users that play video games
|Philippines
|95.8
|Indonesia
|94.8
|Vietnam
|93.1
|Thailand
|93
|Turkey
|92.3
|India
|91.9
|Mexico
|91.3
|Taiwan
|91.3
|Saudi Arabia
|90.1
|South Africa
|89.7
The country with the highest percentage of internet users playing video games is the Philippines, with over nine out of ten people, or 95%.
Three other Asian countries also make the top five, with Indonesia at 94%, Vietnam at 93% and Thailand at 93%.
Other countries in the top 10 include Turkey, at 92%. India, Mexico and Taiwan at 91%, Saudi Arabia at 90%, and South Africa at 89%.
In Europe, the gaming market is worth $42.12bn in 2023, according to Statista, but which country enjoys gaming the most?
|Country
|% of internet users that play video games
|Greece
|86.3
|Portugal
|84.7
|Romania
|83.3
|Poland
|80.9
|France
|80.8
|Italy
|80.6
|Spain
|79.8
|Russia
|78.4
|Sweden
|78.4
|Switzerland
|77.9
|Czechia
|75.9
|Austria
|75.5
|Netherlands
|75.2
|Germany
|74.6
|Denmark
|74.3
|Norway
|72.7
|United Kingdom
|72.4
|Ireland
|72.1
|Belgium
|69.5
Greece has the highest percentage of internet users that play video games in Europe, with 86%.
Portugal is next with 84%, with Romania third at 83%.
The European country with the lowest percentage of internet users playing video games is Belgium, at 69%. Ireland, the UK, and Norway all have 72%.
In Asia, the gaming industry is now worth over 54.4bn USD, according to Statista.
|Country
|% of internet users that play video games
|Philippines
|95.8
|Indonesia
|94.8
|Vietnam
|93.1
|Thailand
|93
|India
|91.9
|Taiwan
|91.3
|Saudi Arabia
|90.1
|UAE
|88.2
|Malaysia
|87.4
|Hong Kong
|83.1
|Singapore
|81.7
|Israel
|78.3
|South Korea
|78.3
|China
|72.1
|Japan
|66.4
While the Philippines has the highest percentage of internet users playing video games in Asia, Japan has the lowest, at 66%.
Mexico has the highest percentage in the Americas, at 91%, while the lowest is in Canada, at 79%.
|Country
|% of internet users that play video games
|Mexico
|91.3
|Brazil
|88.4
|Chile
|87.6
|Colombia
|84.8
|United States
|82.9
|Argentina
|80.2
|Canada
|79.5
A spokesperson from Datslots said: “People play video games for several reasons. Games provide a challenge for a player and offer a sense of achievement after a game is completed.
“Players also feel a sense of community when they play video games. People can play with others all over the world and even make new friends in a safe environment.”