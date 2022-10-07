Why Bitgert (BRISE), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) price prediction this October

Por staff

07/10/2022

October could be one of the most explosive months of 2022, and the crypto community is bullish about it. Most of the coins are expected to post impressive gains this month, with Bitgert (BRISE), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) being the best coins to watch.

The price predictions for these coins are bullish. In fact, coins like Bitgert (BRISE) are expected to post one of the biggest price growths this month. This is because of the developments that the Bitgert team has for the next few days.

Here are the October price predictions for these coins:

Bitgert (BRISE)

Bitgert is expected to be one of the biggest gainers of the three crypto assets. According to the crypto experts, Bitgert has the potential to explode +5X this October, and this will make it one of the best performers this month.

Launching the Bitgert exchange, a centralized exchange, on 5th October will be a big thing. The Bitgert roadmap V2 delivery and the introduction of more partnerships will also be key to growing Bitgert price.

The Bitgert BRC20 upgrade will also increase the chain adoption this month, which will grow Bitgert price. Therefore, Bitgert has got everything to post a bullish price this month.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum experienced a rather disappointing September where the coin posted one of the biggest declines. As of writing, Ethereum (ETH) had declined 18% in the past 30 days. This means Ethereum (ETH) had the biggest plummet in the top 10 coins last month.

See more: Kim Kardashian charged by SEC for unlawfully promoting EthereumMax

The Ethereum (ETH) is expected to start building up from the merge, and with the Ethereum chain now faster and cheaper, we can expect mass adoption of Ethereum (ETH). The Ethereum (ETH) price prediction is above $2k this October.

Ripple (XRP)

The Ripple (XRP) price has been doing quite well, with the past 30 days showing a 38% increase as of writing. Ripple (XRP) has been bullish in a bearish September and is expected to be one of the biggest gainers this month.

The price prediction is that Ripple (XRP) might make a +50% growth in the next 30 days if the market remains bullish. Therefore, Ripple (XRP) might end the month at $1.

Centcex (CENX) Will Be Another Coin To Watch This Month

The Centcex coin is also predicted to post one of the biggest price growths. According to crypto experts’ review of Centcex, the coin might increase 3X in the next few weeks. This is a performance that Centcex has attained before. Therefore, Centcex might be one of the coins that might do very well in the market this October.

Source: Analytics Insight