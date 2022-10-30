Why creating a crypto-currency to serve the real economy?

Por staff

You may be familiar with the project to create a cryptocurrency to serve the real economy that was featured on the show Shark Tank in France? Almost one year later, what had at the time generated a lot of interest is finally coming. A sovereign crypto-currency for the real economy: the $BIM digital token for low-carbon ecosystem.

Compared to Bitcoin (BTC), which has high transaction costs, long transactions (several minutes) and high energy consumption, the $BIM digital token offers a range of payment methods with infinitesimal transaction costs, very low energy consumption, uses a carbon-neutral blockchain (POLYGON) and is compatible with a wide number of WEB 3.0 applications.



Using a cryptocurrency (Token) as a means of payment combines the advantages of cash and electronic money: the same ease of use as electronic money (contactless payment, virtual card) and the anonymity of cash that comes from the anonymity of the blockchain. BIM thus introduces two important innovations for merchants and e-merchants: the anonymity of electronic payments ($BIM cashier) and instant and free account-to-account payments ($BIM wallet to $BIM wallet).

BIM allows you to pay directly for your purchases on the internet with the $BIM digital token using the BIM Pay solution. To do so, you must first exchange your fiat currencies or crypto-currencies for $BIM digital tokens. Paying in $BIM will allow you to get a cash-back (discount) proportional to the positive impact of your purchases (carbon footprint).

Why does the $BIM provide protection against inflation?

One of the major limitations of fiat currencies is the absence of collateral, which has been the case since the end of the Bretton Woods agreements in 1971. Deposit holders are therefore directly exposed to the erosion of the value of money, as shown by the gap between the rate of bank savings (around 2%) and inflation (>5%). In other words, $/€200 today will only be worth $/€100 in 15 years.

With the fiduciary money (dollars, euros) collected through the sale of $BIM digital tokens, the BIM invests in companies in the real economy that manufacture physical, mass-produced consumer goods, aiming at reducing their carbon footprint. The BIM’s mission is to contribute to the relocation of activities in the West while reducing the environmental footprint of manufacturing activities.



BIM’s holdings in real economy companies are the collateral (intrinsic value) of the $BIM digital tokens. The BIM’s holdings are made up of one-third equity and two-thirds bonds, which allow entrepreneurs to retain control of their businesses in return for interest payments. With the interest earned on its bonds, BIM buys back $BIM digital tokens on the secondary market. This is done with at least 5% of the cash flows generated. The $BIM digital token will be listed on the secondary market through a decentralized exchange starting at the end of Q1 2023.

In addition to the appreciation of the $BIM digital token resulting from the buy-back of $BIM tokens on the secondary market, the BIM will offer users the possibility of depositing their $BIM tokens (stacking) in a 5% per annum (APY) Impact Savings Account (in $BIM), allowing all token holders to protect themselves against inflation, with immediate liquidity since it will be possible to sell one’s $BIM tokens at any time on the secondary market.

What are the services offered by the BIM?

BIM offers a wide range of payment solutions (BIM Pay), including Woocommerce, Shopify and in-store payments, equity and quasi-equity financing solutions (BIM Finance), and assistance with relocation and industrialization for supported projects (BIM Direct). One of BIM’s first investments is Lizia, a 3-in-1 reading lamp, available as a bundle with the book “Made in France : a fight” which retraces the journey of its co-founder and his fight for the relocation of dishwasher manufacturing to France.

The BIM also intends to directly develop solutions, such as the manufacturing of keyboards and mice, the manufacturing of robotic lawnmowers, etc., and to maintain a 40% stake in Daan Tech, the company behind the Bob dishwasher, which is available for private sale at the preferential price of $BIM 199. The whole Bob adventure is available in the book “Made in France: a fight” sold on the website of his co-founder.