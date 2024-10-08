Why flyers remain a powerful marketing tool: Insights from HelloPrint

08/10/2024

Table of contents

Introduction They’re cost effective Decide on your audience. They’re eye-catching They’re easily customizable. Create a community. They work Create brand awareness. They are easy to produce. They are easy to monitor. Conclusion

Introduction

Since the start of the 21st century, technological devices have gone from a luxury of the few to a necessity in every hand in every home. The use of technological devices has gradually substituted traditional paper media as a means of entertainment and information. In the late 2000’s, Web2 became popular, and with it came digital marketing. Digital marketing had unlimited potential. Companies could reach potential customers everywhere, right from the comfort of their offices, without the need for external media. However, there are multiple reasons why digital marketing cannot replace physical marketing media.

Promotional materials, or physical paper marketing, provide an experience not seen in digital marketing. They have the effect of staying in the minds of viewers much longer than digital ads that people can just scroll past. Promotional materials can create a more memorable experience for viewers, both visually and physically. Some promotional materials create an even more unique experience; flyers are one of them.

Flyers, especially when designed correctly, excite viewers’ eyes with their aesthetic and their touch with the material they were made with. Flyers, though not a new means of advertisement, have remained relevant and effective till now. Flyers, especially when designed at HelloPrint, remain a powerful marketing tool to date, and here are some reasons why:

They’re cost-effective.

Advertising is expensive. Television, radio advertising, billboard ads, Youtube ads, and many other forms of advertising tend to be quite expensive; hence, finding a cheap yet effective way to market your business is essential, especially when this business is just starting up. Flyers offer an affordable way to market your product or service, as well as complete control as to how many you print at a time.

Flyers also allow budgeting, as you can control the quality of materials you print (although high-quality materials are advised), as well as the type of printer you hire.

Decide on your audience.

Flyers allow you to pick and choose your clientele. You can distribute flyers wherever you choose: across the street, at trade fairs, at your storefront, or even at a conference. You can decide your target audience using flyers and go directly to them.

Flyers also allow you to reach a wide range of people, depending on how many you are willing to print and how far you are willing to go distributing. You can also choose areas with a diverse group of people, like markets, and distribute your flyers there.

They’re eye-catching

Flyers, when designed correctly, can be truly captivating. They could be designed using vibrant colours, high-definition imagery, and striking typography, allowing them to snatch the attention of anyone that looks at them. Their eye-catching nature might allow them to be kept and viewed much longer than any internet post would.

When an amazing design is combined with high-quality materials, flyers could keep the attention of the holder for minutes and could even be kept by the holder for days. High-quality materials feel like they should be kept and not thrown away like some other random piece of paper.

They’re easily customizable.

There is a traditional rectangular flyer look, but flyers could be customised into multiple different shapes and sizes. Create a flyer that suits your taste, from its shape and size to the choice of material to be printed on.

They can also be customised to meet specific needs. For example, you can add coupons or discounts to your flyer to convince people to use your product or service. You can also include specific information about your product or service that you want to highlight.

Create a community.

A successful business is built on loyal customers, and there is no better way to keep your customers loyal than by giving them somewhere to belong. Create an active community by combining your local customer base with your online community using flyers.

Display your social media handles and your company site on the back of your flyer. Use this as a link between your online and offline clientele and create a stable community.

They work

Flyers are a worthy investment not just because they are cheap but also because they are effective. Use flyers to drive customers into specific stores, create online traffic, and make your business better known to customers.

When used correctly, flyers can be a great way to promote your product or service. They can help you reach a wide range of audiences and generate new customers.

Create brand awareness.

Design these flyers using brand colours; balance these colours with the rest of the colours on the flyer to create a feeling of cohesion between these flyers and the rest of your brand.

Ensure to use a catchy tagline that will be memorable to readers. Make sure this tagline is visible and can be easily seen on the flyer.

Insert your brand logo and brand name on the flyer, so as to stay on the mind of the viewer even after they have dropped your flyer.

They are easy to produce.

Flyers can be printed anywhere and can also be mass-produced. You can easily design your own flyer using your personal computer, or you can hire someone to do it for you. Many software programs offer templates and manuals on how to design one yourself.

They are easy to monitor.

Flyers are designed with clear goals in mind; therefore, the success of your flyer can be easily tracked and monitored. Stay in complete control of your marketing by using these flyers.

Conclusion

Since the advent of digital marketing, many have doubted the marketing ability of promotional material. Flyers offer a cost-effective, aesthetically pleasing, and easy-to-strategize means to market your goods and services. Start your flyer campaign and take full control your business and advertising.

