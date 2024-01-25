Why have questions been raised about the safety of hair relaxers?

For many women, hair relaxers are simply part of their regular beauty routine, allowing them to achieve smooth, straight styles without hours of heat styling. However, amidst the sleek strands and frizz-free finishing touches, questions have begun to emerge about potential risks associated with chemical hair straighteners.

From concerns voiced in communities to ongoing research into ingredient safety, relaxers are facing increasing scrutiny. As with many personal care products, separating fact from speculation can be difficult.

This article seeks to cut through some of the complexity surrounding this debate and explore what you really need to know about the current landscape of safety when it comes to hair-relaxing treatments.

What Are Hair Relaxers?

Hair smoothing products are designed to alter natural hair textures from curly or coily to straight or wavy. These formulas typically come as a cream or lotion containing chemical ingredients that are applied to damp hair. The chemicals react with the hair fibers and change their structure when heat from a dryer is applied.

For many decades, straight hairstyles were viewed as more professional and appropriate, especially in business settings.

As a result, chemical smoothing was popular among African American women seeking to conform to prevailing hair norms. Sadly, some young Black girls had their hair permanently straightened for the first time at a very young age. It seemed like an expected step similar to achieving certain milestones.

Why Are Hair Relaxers So Popular?

There are several factors that contribute to the widespread use of hair-relaxing treatments. Firstly, many individuals prefer straight hairstyles and seek the sleek, smooth look that relaxers can provide. This drives the demand for these products. Additional disposable income among the general population also influences the market.

As finances have risen, people have more means to invest in hair care items, including relaxers. Lastly, embracing new trends guides consumer choices. Hair relaxer manufacturers continuously develop innovative formulas to achieve trending styles, captivating users and sustaining interest in their offerings.

The global relaxer sector, valued at around $796.8 million in 2022, is anticipated to reach $1103.9 million by 2032, representing an average annual increase of 3.4% over this decade-long period.

On an international scale, the industry expands continuously and holds broad appeal. Through transforming tightly coiled textures to silky strands, relaxers appeal to those seeking lower maintenance locks. This is notably so for those with dense, coily African-heritage hair pursuing an alternative look. Major brands engage heavily with this commercially vibrant space and its strong customer pull.

Research on Chemical Hair Products and Health Impacts

Various studies have linked chemical hair straighteners to potential adverse health effects. Notable is a major National Institutes of Health investigation published last year associating such products with higher uterine cancer risk. The researchers analyzed over 33,000 US women aged 35-74, finding 378 uterine cancer diagnoses over an average 11-year follow-up period.

Recent data from the Black Women’s Health Study corroborates such risks. Women using relaxers more than twice yearly or for over five years showed over 50% increased uterine cancer likelihood versus lighter users.

Additionally, the 2021 study tied lye-containing relaxer use seven or more times annually for 15+ years to 30% elevated breast cancer risk. Of 50,000+ participants, over 2,300 developed breast cancer, including 1,800 invasive cases. While Black women have a slightly lower breast cancer incidence, mortality is 40% higher, according to Cancer Society statistics.

Other probes have linked relaxers to uterine fibroids and earlier puberty onset in girls – the latter tied to raised obesity, diabetes, and heart disease risk in adulthood. Ongoing research aims to clarify hair product health impacts further.

Legal Repercussions

As multiple women have been diagnosed with uterine cancer and other serious health issues linked to frequent chemical hair straightener use, manufacturers are facing increased legal accountability.

Personal injury lawsuits such as the hair relaxer lawsuit have been filed on behalf of many people, alleging injuries resulting from such products. These cases, spread across different courts, have now been organized into a multidistrict litigation or MDL in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The consolidated case involves numerous alleged victims of toxic chemicals contained in various hair straightening brands.

TorHoerman Law says that the MDL process aims to facilitate litigation by streamlining pre-trial motions and discovery procedures. Plaintiffs claim specific health conditions developed like uterine, breast, and endometrial cancers as well as uterine fibroids directly due to prolonged use of certain hair products, whose formulations research has tied to serious adverse outcomes.

By aggregating similar cases, the MDL seeks to resolve common issues surrounding the claims against defendants efficiently.

Exploring Alternatives to Relaxers for Healthy Hair Styling

In a convenience store’s beauty aisle, three popular hair relaxers – ORS Olive Oil Relaxer, African Pride Olive Oil Miracle Relaxer, and Just For Me No-Lye Relaxer – sit on the bottom shelf.

Despite recent studies linking relaxer use to health concerns and pending lawsuits against major brands, relaxer popularity is resurgent. While the U.S. market sees a decline, the global relaxer market is projected to grow by 3.44% by 2028. However, some alternatives offer easy styling without the potential health risks.

Silk Press: Preserving Straight Styles Safely

If you prefer straight hair, a silk press is a viable alternative to relaxers. By using quality products such as heat protectants and bond-building treatments, you can extend the life of your silk press while avoiding heat damage.

Henna: Enhancing Health and Manageability

Henna is beneficial for the health and manageability of hair, even if it is not a straightener. Henna, which comes from the Middle East and India, covers hair strands to prevent breakage and damage. Some people report a slight straightening or relaxing effect after frequent use.

Japanese Straightening: A Permanent Straightening Solution

Japanese straightening, also referred to as thermal reconditioning or the Yuko System, permanently straightens curly or wavy hair using heat and chemicals. Despite including chemicals, it doesn’t include formaldehyde, a recognized carcinogen found in many kinds of relaxers.

Keratin Treatment: Taming Frizz and Adding Shine

The protein that makes up skin, hair, and nails is deposited during keratin treatments. Although the procedure might be harmful if not carried out by an expert, it is helpful in reducing frizz and adding shine. Seek out formaldehyde-free keratin treatments to reduce health hazards.

As research continues to uncover health risks tied to chemical hair straighteners, many women are understandably concerned. While relaxers have long been a part of beauty routines, pending lawsuits and studies showing links to cancers may change how people style their hair.

As individuals explore safer alternatives that still allow smooth, manageable styles, it’s clear the landscape around natural hair care is evolving significantly. Stylists and consumers now have more natural and lower-risk options to consider compared to decades past. Only time will tell how preferences continue shifting in response to growing health and safety considerations.

In summary, hair relaxers continue to face growing scrutiny due to emerging research linking their chemical ingredients to serious health issues like cancers. This has led to a surge in lawsuits against major manufacturers.

As concerns mount, many women are understandably seeking healthier alternatives that still allow straight styles. Non-chemical options like the silk press, henna, and formaldehyde-free keratin treatments offer easier styles without the potential hazards.

While relaxers have long reigned in beauty rituals, shifting priorities around wellness may see new natural products and methods increasingly favored in the beauty realm. The journey continues towards ever safer haircare.

