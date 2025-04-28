Why Hill & Associates is the right choice to deal with your PI case

Why Hill & Associates is the right choice to deal with your PI case

28/04/2025

When you are hurt in an accident, finding the right personal injury lawyer can make all the difference in the outcome of your case. The legal system can be very overwhelming when you are trying to recover some compensation. That is why many people in Philadelphia turn to Hill & Associates.

Over the years, Hill & Associates legal services have helped several clients recover damages. This trusted law firm has built a strong reputation for assisting injury victims in getting the justice and compensation they deserve.

A Proven Track Record

Hills & Associates has been serving clients in Philadelphia since 1999. Over the years, the team has recovered more than $500 million for people who were injured because of someone else’s negligence.

Whether it is a car crash, a slip and fall, or a case of medical malpractice, they have the experience to handle it. The long list of reviews and clients is a clear testament to Hills & Associates’ success.

The Firm Has Experienced and Caring Attorneys

One of the reasons people choose Hill & Associates is their team of skilled attorneys. The team, which is led by the founder, Leonard Hill, has qualified lawyers who know personal injury law inside and out.

They understand what it takes to build strong cases and are not afraid to go to trial if necessary. But, apart from their skills, they treat clients with respect and care. When working with the firm, you don’t have to worry about communication. They will explain everything. The firm understands that this is a difficult time and will work hard to make the process as smooth as possible.

Hills & Associates Focus on the Client

In the firm, the client always comes first. From the first consultation to the final resolution of your case, the attorneys keep you informed and involved. The legal team takes time to answer your questions, which is something not all personal injury attorneys do. Hills & Associates’ goal is to make sure all clients feel supported and confident as their case moves forward.

Local Knowledge That Matters

Because Hill & Associates is based in Philadelphia, they understand the local laws, courts, and insurance companies. For example, personal injury attorney David Maselli has more than twenty years of trial experience in civil rights and personal injury in Pennsylvania. Before joining the firm in 2011, for 13 years, he specialized in personal injury, employment rights, and police brutality cases.

Also, the founder and senior trial partner, Leonard Hill, has been practicing since 1999 and he is a member of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association. Such vast experience gives the firm an advantage when fighting for your rights. How the different attorneys are connected to the community shows how the firm is committed to ensuring personal injury victims are not taken advantage of.

Conclusion

If you have been injured because of another person’s mistake, Hill & Associates is a law firm you can trust with your case. Their decades of experience, strong record of success, and a team of attorneys who truly care make them stand out as one of Philadelphia’s top personal injury firms.

