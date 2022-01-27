Why is motion graphics so popular?

27/01/2022

Is there a difference between animation and motion design, where motion graphics is used and why this direction is developing at such a fast pace – we will tell you in this article.

What does it mean, “motion design”?

The design of the movement of graphic things is known as motion design. It can be two-dimensional, like a dynamic cartoon, or three-dimensional, like a real life scene. Color, form, movement, typography, and music are the major techniques for influencing the observer in motion design. Motion design is always pursuing a goal: it aids in the revelation and illustration of a concept, the evocation of specific emotions, and the brightening of a product/service display.

Motion design is ideal for delivering critical information in a short period of time. Hiring a motion graphics company is also a smart idea for intricate projects where the essence cannot be presented any other way.

Nowadays, it is difficult to surprise a sophisticated viewer, which is why motion design has become a popular way to attract attention. In a short period of time, motion graphics can convey the necessary information, impress and be remembered for a long time.

How does motion graphics differ from animation?

Animation in cartoons differs from animation (motion) graphics in that it reveals a full-fledged plot. Motion graphics are an illustration of some information in motion. It could be numbers, a short story of a brand, or an animated YouTube splash screen a couple of frames long. Motion graphics accurately and vividly convey a message that the viewer does not have to exert to read.

Motion design uses audio, sound effects or voice-over to add realism to the action and engage the ear. Such animated graphics evoke emotions and are easy to remember, therefore the popularity of this type of design is growing. Where motion graphics are used Every year, motion graphics are used in more and more ways: from the design of animated logos to realistic visual “tricks” in video advertising.

The use of motion animation can improve communication with the consumer or pump up YouTube video views. The main thing is to clearly formulate the goal and choose the style that is relevant for the target audience.

Motion design in advertising and media

Motion graphics are in impressive demand in the marketing industry. Advertising on YouTube, in online cinemas and television is replete with animated text, logos composed of various thematic elements, goods that are almost assembled in molecules and other incredible motion graphics. Only a short video can create an attractive image of a product, service or information product and make a user click on an ad. That is why marketers, in collaboration with motion designers, prepare ad creatives for all platforms that work with video: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, streaming services of movies and TV shows that involve showing ads.

Motion Design in Film and Television

It is the film industry that is considered the starting point for the emergence of the art of motion design. In 1955, Saul Bass, an American graphic designer and director, created the intro to Preminger’s film The Man with the Golden Hand, and later worked with Scorsese, Kubrick and Hitchcock.

Now motion design in cinema is used to create titles, of course, more complex and effective than in 1955, animated interfaces (for example, when we see how film characters use non-existent applications).

How to use motion design for videos?

Motion designers also have a hand in creating some music videos and videos like How It Works. And to denote authorship of the content and make the presentation more professional, many bloggers add unique animated screensavers to their videos.

Motion design in video games

Motion design is also used in modern video games. Motion designers create bright screensavers and commercials to promote the game, work with in-game effects. If animated ads periodically appear in your favorite game, you should know that this is the result of the creativity of a motion designer.

In the field of education

In the field of education, motion graphics are used as a powerful tool for high-quality presentation of information. A mix of animated graphics, a voice that explains the topic in simple words, and relevant sounds helps to assimilate the material many times faster. This technique is often used by the creators of online educational platforms.

In business

Brand presentation with animated elements, animated graphics in website design, case design for demonstration at conferences – all this was just yesterday a task sent to a motion designer.

The benefits of motion design

It is not in vain that motion design has gained such high popularity, since it has a set of important advantages. For example, this:

Original and engaging content presentation.

Animation graphics radically transform a static picture, giving it dynamics of movement. It reveals a whole mini-plot that grabs the audience’s attention and keeps it much longer than conventional graphics would. Especially when motion design is created using computer technology with 3D effects, panoramic video and in combination with atmospheric sound effects, voice-over or music.

Brevity, clarity, informational content.

Motion design helps you visualize complex ideas, concepts or messages, making them simple and understandable for a wider audience. Well-prepared animation graphics are able to effectively “pack” a large amount of information in a 5-10-second video clip. But this is also the multitasking work of a motion designer, which is why he is called a “designer orchestra”.

Fast content delivery.

A competent combination of visual and sound effects allows you to deliver content to the viewer as quickly as possible. Therefore, motion design has proven itself well where time is strictly limited: on television, in the media, in the advertising industry, etc.

Versatility.

The combination of different content formats and the use of the latest computer technologies makes motion design very versatile and gives it ample opportunities. It can be used in different places and locations: from a movie or TV show intro to a computer game promo, presentation or website preloader.

