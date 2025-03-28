Why stablecoins are quietly overtaking traditional finance

Por staff

28/03/2025

Stablecoins are no longer just a niche experiment—they’re transforming global finance at a pace no one could have predicted. In 2025, stablecoins moved an incredible $11.1 trillion annually, surpassing the volume of major credit card networks despite having just 7 million users. This rapid adoption signals a fundamental shift in how businesses and individuals are approaching cross-border payments and financial transactions.

The driving force behind this revolution? Flexibility and borderless functionality. Unlike traditional banking systems bogged down by intermediaries and high fees, stablecoins offer instant, low-cost transactions that aren’t limited by outdated infrastructure. They’ve become indispensable for businesses needing efficient, reliable international payments—especially in developing economies where traditional financial systems fall short.

As stablecoins continue to gain traction, critical questions emerge:

What’s fueling the rapid adoption of stablecoins, and why are they outperforming legacy payment systems?

How can businesses leverage stablecoins to streamline cross-border payments and reduce costs?

What does the rise of stablecoins mean for the future of traditional banking and credit systems?

Are stablecoins the key to unlocking financial inclusion in underbanked regions?

One company seeing this transformation firsthand is Airtm. In 2024 alone, Airtm processed over $1 billion in transactions, helping businesses worldwide efficiently pay their global workforce using stablecoins. Airtm’s platform is enabling faster, cheaper, and more reliable payments—redefining how cross-border transactions are handled.

