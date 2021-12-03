Wi-Fi 6 orders “Through the Roof” but Wireless LAN Market was “Out of Stock” in 3Q 2021

According to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Wi-Fi 6 orders were “through the roof’ but the Wireless LAN market is “out of stock”, as supply constraints hampered 3Q 2021 sales of several US-based wireless LAN manufacturers.



“The appetite for the shiny new technology, clearly has shifted en masse to Wi-Fi 6. Yet, supply constraints push out US-based manufacturers’ ability to ship for three to six months. 3Q 2021 wireless LAN access point shipments of Wi-Fi 6 were mixed with half the manufacturers reporting levels below 2Q 2021, when in normal times shipments of the new technology would be shooting up quarter-to-quarter,” said Tam Dell’Oro, Founder, CEO and Wireless LAN Analyst.

“Huawei is taking advantage of this situation by launching a “Fast Track” two-week delivery promotion in Europe for Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet switches. It will be interesting to see what level of share it might grab,” added Dell’Oro.

