Will AI be able to help sales calls?

21/08/2023

63% of sellers say cold calling is the worst part of their job but more data shows that by making a few more attempts, sales representatives can increase the conversation rate by up to 70%.

So we have a large number of sellers hating cold calls, and statistics showing that if they make even a few more, they can increase their conversion. What’s the solution? How can we help sellers alleviate the pain points of their days while still bringing in new sales through a tried and tested method of customer acquisition?

The answer could be AI.

“AI has the potential to revolutionize sales calls and empower sales reps to achieve greater success. By leveraging AI tools, sales reps can gain valuable insights into customer preferences, needs, and behaviors. This enables them to tailor their sales pitches effectively and build stronger connections with prospects. AI can also provide real-time guidance during sales calls, suggesting the best approach, addressing objections, and ensuring that no important details are missed. With the help of AI, sales reps can enhance their sales calls, improve their closing ratios, and ultimately drive greater revenue for their businesses,” explains Iterate.ai Co-Founder Brian Sathianathan.

Companies are deploying new software to schedule, streamline and autotomize calls while leveraging AI technology to forecast sales and customer needs.

“Companies are deploying technology to help schedule and streamline sales calls with reminders and suggested call times. AI assistants can also help forecast sales, understand customer needs, and provide competitive intelligence. Additionally, AI-powered sales representatives can autonomously make calls to help maximize sales potential. The use of AI in sales has been shown to increase leads, reduce call time, and realize cost reductions. As AI continues to advance, it is likely that it will play an increasingly prominent role in sales calls and related activities.”

Iterate.ai is an AI-powered low code software and ecosystem intended to accelerate innovation projects within large enterprises.

Recently listed as one of the The KMWorld’s AI 100, Iterate’s platform accelerates the development and deployment of AI-centric enterprise applications and their low-code environment empowers them to develop and deploy digital solutions faster, enabling enterprises to go to market 17x faster with their digital initiatives.

