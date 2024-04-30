Will ChatGPT take my job? Expert reveals the five professions at risk

Por staff

30/04/2024

The more capable AI becomes, the more you might begin to worry about a computer stealing your job. As technologies like ChatGPT continue to advance at a staggering rate, concerns about their potential impact on the job market are growing. But which professions will be at risk very soon?

Mads Signers, an expert at Aristo Sourcing, sheds light on the top five professions identified as being at high risk due to AI’s capabilities.

The Professions At Risk

Customer Service Representatives

With AI-powered chatbots becoming increasingly sophisticated, the role of customer service representatives faces significant disruption. Mads explains, ‘AI chatbots can handle routine inquiries and tasks more efficiently, reducing the need for human intervention.’ To future-proof their careers, customer service professionals can focus on developing skills in areas such as emotional intelligence, problem-solving, and handling complex queries that require human empathy and understanding.

Data Entry Clerks

AI technologies excel at data processing, making roles like data entry clerks susceptible to automation. AI algorithms can quickly and accurately extract information from various sources, minimizing the need for manual data entry. Professionals in this field can pivot towards roles that involve data analysis, interpretation, and decision-making, leveraging AI tools to enhance their capabilities rather than being replaced by them.

Administrative Assistants

Mads explains, ‘The administrative tasks traditionally performed by assistants, such as scheduling appointments, managing emails, and organizing documents, are increasingly being automated through AI-driven systems. AI-powered virtual assistants can now handle routine administrative tasks with precision and efficiency.’ Administrative professionals can adapt by expanding their skill set to include project management, strategic planning, and client relationship management, areas where human judgment and creativity are essential.

Retail Salespersons

As e-commerce continues to thrive, traditional retail sales roles are facing challenges from AI-powered recommendation systems and personalized shopping experiences. AI algorithms can now analyze customer preferences and behavior to offer tailored product recommendations, reducing the need for human sales assistance. Mads advises, ‘Retail sales professionals can differentiate themselves by focusing on providing exceptional customer experience, giving the human touch that no AI can match.’

Tech Jobs And Coders

The rise of AI technology, including ChatGPT’s proficiency in writing code, poses challenges to traditional tech roles. Mads points out, ‘AI algorithms are increasingly capable of writing code, automating tasks that were previously performed by human developers.’ This trend emphasizes the importance of tech professionals developing specialized skills in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and algorithm design to stay relevant in the evolving tech landscape.

Protect Yourself Against AI

To safeguard your career against AI disruption, you can take these proactive steps to adapt and upskill:

Develop Specialized Skills: Focus on acquiring skills that complement AI technologies, such as data analysis, problem-solving, and creative thinking.

Focus on acquiring skills that complement AI technologies, such as data analysis, problem-solving, and creative thinking. Cultivate Adaptability: Be open to adapting to new roles and responsibilities as technology evolves, and seek opportunities to diversify your skill set.

Be open to adapting to new roles and responsibilities as technology evolves, and seek opportunities to diversify your skill set. Leverage Emotional Intelligence: Emphasize human-centric skills like empathy, communication, and relationship-building, which are difficult for AI to replicate.

Emphasize human-centric skills like empathy, communication, and relationship-building, which are difficult for AI to replicate. Explore Hybrid Roles: Consider transitioning into roles that blend human expertise with AI capabilities, leveraging technology to enhance rather than replace human work.

Mads emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in the face of AI-driven disruption. He advises, ‘By upskilling, specializing, and pivoting towards roles that leverage human creativity, empathy, and critical thinking, individuals can future-proof their careers in an AI-driven world.’

