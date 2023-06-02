WirelessCar continues its international expansion and opens branch office in Germany

WirelessCar, a leading innovator of connected vehicle services, continues its international expansion by opening a German branch in Munich. The soon-to-be-established team will be managed by Theo-Han Jansen, who has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. He has worked with technology providers/partners as well as for OEMs such as FCA/Stellantis, Maserati and Ferrari, where he was responsible for the successful implementation of connected vehicle programs.

WirelessCar develops software solutions for connected cars, including optimized EV routing and journey intelligence, safety services for call centers and emergency calls, and telematics and master data management. The company’s customers include Volvo Cars, Subaru, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Lynk & Co, VW, Seat and Audi. From the new location in Munich, WirelessCar GmbH will support both existing German customers and other global customers even more closely with the development and implementation of connected car services.

Connectivity as the key to all major trends in the automotive industry

“Connectivity is the key enabler for current automotive and mobility trends such as autonomous driving, shared mobility, electrified mobility, and all aspects related to data and cybersecurity. Our goal at WirelessCar is to provide the industry with our twenty-plus years of experience to support these trends,” said Theo-Han Jansen. “Through our Munich office, our current and future customers will benefit from an even closer exchange in developing best-in-class services for connected cars.”

“The digital transformation of the automotive industry offers OEMs and suppliers immense opportunities to differentiate themselves in the market and position themselves for the future. At WirelessCar, we partner with OEMs to help turn this digital potential into tangible business value,” explains Niklas Florén, CEO of WirelessCar. “With Theo-Han Jansen, we have an industry leader who will use his expertise to build the company in Germany and lead it to success.”

