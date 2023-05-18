Witbe to highlight updated automated QA testing technology at ANGA COM 2023

At ANGA COM 2023, Witbe will showcase its revolutionary technology for the automated testing and proactive monitoring of video services. In Hall 7, Booth C35, the company will demonstrate its powerful and efficient QA testing technology, including its complete lineup of Witbox hardware and the feature-packed Witbe Software Suite. In Cologne, Witbe will highlight the ways in which this technology assists broadband content distributors in measuring and improving the quality of experience (QoE) their customers receive.

“I am very excited to bring our latest technology to ANGA COM this year,” commented Mathieu Planche, CEO of Witbe. “With the world’s biggest industry players all gathered in one place in Cologne, there is no better place for us to demonstrate how easy it is to implement and use our QA automated testing technology to take the viewer experience to the next level.”

Witbe’s popular automated testing technology covers the endurance, stress, and performance testing that QA testers cannot achieve manually. The technology tests in the field on the same real devices that customers use, including set-top boxes (STB), smart TVs, and mobile devices. Smartgate, a key program in the Witbe Software Suite, even streamlines the results into personalized reports with a focus on the data analytics that matter most to video service providers.

For companies that are just getting started with automation or transitioning from a different solution, recent updates have made Witbe’s technology even easier to implement. The company’s AI algorithms for streamlined scripting allow QA testers to program and maintain test scenarios up to 10 times faster than before, and its new “Smart Navigate” algorithm makes navigating STB and app menus as easy as dragging and dropping one block. In addition, the updated “Smart Search” algorithm simplifies text input to streamline the process of looking for a specific asset or signing in with a complex password. On the show floor at ANGA COM 2023, Witbe will showcase how its current products are accessible, interconnected, and essential for broadband distributors in need of video testing and monitoring technology.

Additional Witbe Highlights at ANGA COM 2023 Will Include:

Monitoring for FAST Channels

In the spotlight at ANGA COM will be a major video trend for 2023: FAST channels. Delivered for free with ads over streaming, FAST channels are growing in popularity with viewers, content providers, and advertisers. At the show, Witbe will debut its new FAST channel monitoring technology, which is focused on measuring the performance and quality of ad breaks. The resulting data analytics on the ad slates are personalized in service reports generated by Smartgate.

Witbe Software Suite Updates

The Witbe Software Suite is continually updated with new features to expand its technical capabilities and ease of use. The recently launched 23.01 version came with several major enhancements, including a “request control” feature that allows team members to switch remote testing devices with ease and an “outage management” feature with the ability to personalize service alerts. The update also delivered further integration of the web-based Remote Eye Controller (REC) application into Smartgate, increasing the Software Suite’s interconnectivity.

The Complete Witbox Testing Family

Witbe’s Witbox family of devices packs the company’s automated testing and monitoring technology into a compact, accessible package that is simple to set up. Last year, Witbe completed the Witbox lineup with the scalable Witbox+, the most powerful testing device on the market, and the specialized WitboxNet, designed for web testing. They will both be on display at ANGA COM 2023 alongside the flagship WitboxOne, which was built for reliable and accessible video testing.