WLAN market rebounds in 1Q25 as Wi-Fi 7 and AI spark growth

09/06/2025

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, enterprise class Wireless LAN (WLAN) revenue increased by 11 percent on year-over-year basis. The adoption of latest technology, Wi-Fi 7, continued its ascent, reaching 12 percent of units shipped worldwide.

“This is the first quarter that all major vendors sold enterprise class Wi-Fi 7,” said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “Some manufacturers have been dealing with large inventories of Wi-Fi 6E, and have been prioritizing shipments of the older technology, which still has strong adoption. Now we’re coming to the end of Wi-Fi 6E growth phase, the market will shift over to Wi-Fi 7 in larger numbers.”

“Vendors are also putting development efforts into AI models to enhance WLAN operations,” continued Morgan. “AI and Machine Learning are being used to perform cross-domain trouble shooting, to support front line support staff, and to create custom, dynamic dashboards. We expect these developments to pay off by growing recurring software revenues for WLAN vendors.”

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2025 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report:

WLAN revenues from CommScope, Ubiquiti and Extreme grew faster than any other vendor.

Shipments to North America surged, with other regions lagging behind.

The Average Selling Price of Wi-Fi 7 remained lower than Wi-Fi 6E, highlighting the fact that the early Wi-Fi 7 market has been dominaged by lower-cost vendors.

The US Department of Justice’s suit aiming to block HPE’s intended acquisition of Juniper is set to begin July 9th 2025, with HPE stating it is still committed to the deal.

