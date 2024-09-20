World-Class experts to explore innovations in NaaS and Automation at GNE 2024

Por staff

20/09/2024

MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) speaker lineup, featuring world-class executives who will discuss the latest advancements of secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings delivered across an automated ecosystem of suppliers. GNE takes place October 28-30, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.

This year’s speaker lineup will include influential executives from top service and technology providers, enterprises and system integrators who are building, delivering and consuming the next generation of NaaS services. Speakers will lead engaging sessions on the evolution of NaaS, ecosystem automation, and the intersection of advanced technologies like AI and multi-cloud. Attendees will gain actionable insights into how these innovations are reshaping NaaS, enabling flexible, on-demand services across a global automated ecosystem.

Industry visionary speakers from leading enterprises and service and technology providers include:

– Irfan Ali, Global Head of Edge Solution, Segment Sales, NVIDIA

– Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President Strategy, Netcracker

– Colin Bannon, Chief Technology Officer, BT

– Rohit Batra , Vice President and Head of Product Management for Telecom, Media and Technology, ServiceNow

Vice President and Head of Product Management for Telecom, Media and Technology, – Buddy Bayer, Chief Operating Officer, Colt Technology Services

– Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Technology Officer, Verizon Business ; Board Chair, MEF

; Board Chair, MEF – Nabil Bitar, CTO & Head of Network Architecture, Bloomberg LP

– Will Eborall, Assistant Vice President of Edge Solutions Product Management, AT&T Business

– Paul Gampe, Chief Technology Officer, Console Connect

– Marc Halbfinger, Chief Executive Officer, Console Connect

– Silke Hoesch, Senior Vice President Wholesale, Telekom Deutschland

– Usman Javaid, Chief Products & Marketing Officer, Orange Business

– Michael Jenkins, Strategic Negotiator, Google Global Enterprise Networks

– Michael Kearns, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Amartus

– Shelly Lazzaro, Vice President of AT&T Business Technology, AT&T Technology Services

– Mark Looker, Managing Director and Head of Voice & Data Network Service, Morgan Stanley

– Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing & Product Management, Sparkle

– Raleigh Mann, Senior Vice President of Technology, Williams-Sonoma, Inc

– Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF

– John Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, Sage Management

– Senthil Ramakrishnan, Assistant Vice President of Cybersecurity Technology, AT&T

– Elisabetta Romano, Chief Technology Officer, FiberCorp

– Neal Secher, Vice President, Head of Network Services, TD Bank

– Dave Shacochis, Vice President of Managed and Professional Services, Lumen

– Bob Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

– Jeremy Villalobos, Chief Executive Officer, Orchest Technologies

– Dave Ward, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen

“As the industry moves toward fully automated, secure, and scalable network services, the need for a global automated NaaS ecosystem has never been greater,” said Nan Chen, Chief Executive Officer, MEF. “GNE 2024 offers attendees the opportunity to engage with visionaries shaping the future of NaaS and providing invaluable insights into the strategies and technologies driving enterprise digital transformation.”

At GNE 2024, MEF will also host the LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Automation Summit, a must-attend event for companies implementing APIs. This summit will highlight the latest in MEF’s LSO API automation vision, roadmaps, and solutions, including deep dives into cutting-edge implementations and use cases such as menu-driven APIs, smart contracts, and blockchain. Attendees will leave equipped with the tools and knowledge to accelerate their automation journey across the NaaS ecosystem.

See the full list of industry leading speakers and sessions here. GNE sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Lori Vachon, Director Global Events for more information. Visit GNE 2024 to register to attend or for more information.

