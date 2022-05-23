World Economic Forum announces 100 new Start-ups joining its Technology Pioneers community

The World Economic Forum welcomes 100 innovative tech firms to its Technology Pioneers community. Full of young and growing tech companies, the 2022 cohort is forging new paths in healthcare, food production and more with cutting-edge technologies.

This year’s intake includes Emerge, which is improving virtual interactions through the development of a device with tactile effects for users at virtual gatherings. Ampd Energy is reshaping the construction industry by pioneering battery energy storage systems, and Alife is supporting healthcare advances by using artificial intelligence to improve the success rate of IVF.

“The 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers is already bringing great changes to industries around the world,” said Saemoon Yoon, Technology Pioneers Community Lead, World Economic Forum. “By joining this community these emerging tech leaders can continue to show not only the impressive tech advancements within their firms but also how their companies are helping to build a better future for us all.”

For the first time, over one-third of the selected firms are led by women, well above the industry average. With 2022 Tech Pioneers based in 30 countries – with Viet Nam, Rwanda and the Czech Republic represented for the first time – this year’s cohort is shaping industries around the world.

In Mexico, for example, microTERRA builds on-site water treatment systems with microalgae that transforms wastewater into a sustainable protein source and clean water. Luxembourg’s Mission Space develops a satellite-based space weather intelligence system. In the United States, Bonumose is transforming global food systems with its technology to support the affordable production of healthy alternative sugars such as tagatose and allulose.

Following their selection as Technology Pioneers, this year’s companies will join an impressive group of alumni that include many household names, such as Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

The 2022 cohort will also be invited to participate in World Economic Forum workshops and events and high-level discussions during their two years in the community.

The 2022 Technology Pioneers include:

Africa

Access Afya (Kenya) – High-quality healthcare for the global mass market

Ampersand (Rwanda) – Africa’s leading battery-swap energy network for light vehicles

Okra (Nigeria) – Digitalizing financial services for Africa

Pula Advisors (Kenya) – An insurance and technology company providing comprehensive insurance solutions

Sendy (Kenya) – Building fulfilment infrastructure for e-commerce and consumer brands

Asia Pacific

Akila (China) – Optimizing buildings, construction and environmental, social and governance

Allinfra (China) – Building technology to help institutions achieve their climate goals

Ampd Energy (China) – Electrifying construction to eliminate emissions

Authing (China) – Enterprise’s next-generation information technology identity infrastructure

BioMap (China) – Leveraging artificial intelligence to decipher the complex immune system

Booming Tech (China) A virtualization engine platform for a digital oasis

Boson Protocol (Singapore) – A universal settlement layer for commerce

Digitwin (China) – Providing enterprise metaverse solutions through spatial digital twins

Docosan (Viet Nam) – A new gateway for healthcare in Viet Nam

EMQ (Singapore) – Enabling real-time, secure and affordable financial services for everyone, everywhere

Freed Group (China) – Enhancing performance and commerce capability through FreeDimension technologies and solutions

Mint Innovation (New Zealand) – Delivering low-carbon metals critical to electrifying the global economy

Mudi (China) – Offering clinical research-based data through the use of artificial intelligence

N.THING (Republic of Korea) – Leading innovation in agricultural service and farm-to-table value chains

NextBillion.ai (Singapore) – A spatial data platform enabling location artificial intelligence for enterprises

Okra Solar (Australia) – Developing hardware and software for sustainable last-mile energy access

OnLoop (Singapore) – Transforming clunky performance management into elegant collaborative team development

Pandocorp (India) – Making supply chain execution intelligent with a fast logistics cloud

Proeon (India) – Creating next-generation plant proteins with superior taste, texture and nutrition

Qcraft (China) – Autonomous driving solutions for easy autonomous application with rapid iteration

Recykal (India) – Asia’s first circular economy marketplace

Reejig (Australia) – Ensuring zero wasted potential in people, business and society

RoboticPlus (China) – Providing intelligent robotic products for the construction sector

Seoul Robotics (Republic of Korea) – A 3D computer vision company powering the future of autonomy

Shinta VR (Indonesia) – Providing impactful immersive technology for education and human development

SmartCoin Financials (India) – A tech-driven financial inclusion platform empowering the underserved

Vahan (India) – Building a full-stack labour marketplace for blue-collar workers

WIZ.AI (Singapore) – Revolutionizing the in-and-outbound call process with conversational voice artificial intelligence

XCharge (China) – All-in-one smart electric vehicle charging solution pioneer

YesHealth (China) – Building the world’s largest and most efficient vertical farms

Europe

Beenova AI (UK) – Scaling education through conversational learning powered by artificial intelligence

betteries (Germany) – Upcycling electric vehicle batteries into affordable mobile power systems

Circulor (UK) – A proven technology for real-time supply chain traceability

Citibeats (Spain) – Ethical artificial intelligence big data analysis

Collective Benefits (UK) – Insurance and benefits platform for independent work

Cyacomb (UK) – A first line of defence against harmful content online

Dendra Systems (UK) – Pioneering ecosystem restoration at scale

EJARA (France) – Enabling francophone Africans to build and protect their wealth

Embion Technologies (Switzerland) – Platform technology for sustainable nutrition and health solutions from biomass

Enerbrain (Italy) – Providing healthier and energy-efficient built environments for people

Fluency (UK) – Enabling central bank digital currencies and universal digital payments

Mission Space (Luxembourg) – A private satellite-based space weather intelligence system

MIWA (Czech Republic) – Preventing the creation of waste from single-use packaging

Nu Quantum (UK) – Enabling scalable quantum computing through photonic networks

Oxford Quantum Circuits (UK) – Building quantum computers to enable life-changing discoveries

Plan A (Germany) – A corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software solutions provider

Proton (Switzerland) – Providing internet services that are private by default

Roboze (Italy) – Reshaping manufacturing with a new distributed production model

ROCSOLE (Finland) – Insights from harsh process conditions improving industry operational efficiency

Somnium Space (UK) – Open, social and persistent virtual reality platform powered by blockchain

TechWolf (Belgium) – Developing an enterprise overview of employee skills and gaps

Twin Science (UK) – Developing children’s skills through purpose-led STEM learning

Wolfprint 3D (Estonia) – Cross-app avatar platform for the metaverse

Latin America

Global66 (Chile) – Global financial platform for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises

Houm (Chile) – A digital platform to rent, buy and sell properties online

Mamotest (Argentina) – A patient, data-driven, end-to-end solution to defeat breast cancer

microTERRA (Mexico) – Powering the plant-based future

Pomelo (Argentina) – Infrastructure to launch and scale fintech in Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Eureka Security (Israel) – A data security posture management platform

HawKar (Tunisia) – An innovative start-up aimed at people with reduced mobility

OCON Healthcare (Israel) – 3D uterine drug delivery to fit women’s anatomy

North America