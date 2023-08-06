World’s first one-click real-time Communication Platform-as-a-Service for ChatGPT
|Atlantic.Net and mesibo released today the world’s first one-click deployable real-time Communication-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) for businesses and developers. This partnership brings together Atlantic.Net, a leading global cloud services provider, and mesibo, the leading and most secure CPaaS provider, to enable enterprises, solution integrators, and developers worldwide with easy access to a highly secure and robust real-time communication platform in just one click.Businesses are changing the way they use CPaaS solutions.
The growing emphasis on data protection, security, and regulatory compliance has led businesses to favor self-hosted CPaaS platforms over third-party CPaaS services. This trend is particularly relevant for organizations dealing with sensitive or regulated data, such as medical records, financial information, and AI training data. By adopting self-hosted CPaaS solutions, these organizations gain greater control over data protection measures, allowing them to implement specific security protocols and ensure compliance with industry regulations, like HIPAA, SEC, and others.
The partnership between Atlantic.Net and mesibo facilitates the adoption of self-hosted CPaaS for businesses covered by regulatory compliance standards, even if they lack technical expertise, thanks to Atlantic.Net’s optional cybersecurity and compliance managed services.The demand for reliable CPaaS platforms has skyrocketed, with over 8.9 million apps contributing to this unprecedented growth.
Moreover, the rise of AI and LLM (Large Language Model) technologies, like ChatGPT, has intensified the demand for a scalable communication platform, as AI and LLM depend heavily on effective and reliable real-time communication channels. Consequently, the CPaaS market has grown from $2 billion in 2016 to $12.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $45.3 billion by 2027.
|A Milestone Partnership for CPaaS Industry and for Businesses
The collaboration marks a significant and disruptive shift in the CPaaS industry, providing businesses with seamless access to self-hosted CPaaS services through Atlantic.Net’s cloud infrastructure. This partnership empowers customers with the world’s most secure and scalable communication platform, enabling them to easily add secure end-to-end encrypted messaging, calls, conferencing, and AI-driven chatbots into their applications and websites.
This will result in increased customer market penetration in today’s app-driven landscape, where 90% of apps, such as ridesharing, social media, telemedicine, financial services, customer support, multi-party games, and more, rely on real-time communication.The combined expertise of both organizations will immensely benefit enterprises and developers. Leveraging mesibo’s unparalleled expertise in communication technology and Atlantic.Net’s comprehensive suite of Cloud and Managed Services, along with a 100% uptime SLA and support for HIPAA and PCI compliance, the one-click CPaaS platform promises exceptional performance and security.
The CPaaS one-click messaging application will be hosted on the Atlantic.Net cloud, enabling customers to set up communication services, like messaging, calls, and conferencing, in under 30 seconds. Atlantic.Net is offering a free-to-use G3.2GB cloud server for one full year, making it even more cost-effective for businesses to host mesibo CPaaS.“In today’s landscape, where real-time messaging, streaming video, and games dominate, latency has become a crucial indicator of success. A centralized cloud infrastructure alone is unable to meet these latency requirements.
Therefore, we have made the strategic decision to capitalize on our partnership with hosting providers rather than providing the services ourselves — a win-win for both parties,” said Yusuf Motiwala, Founder & CEO of mesibo.“Offering mesibo’s secure messaging platform as a one-click installation allows our customers to effortlessly expand their customer service features.
Customers choose us for secure cloud services, so including the world’s most secure messaging platform among our one-click apps just makes sense,” said Marty Puranik, Founder and CEO of Atlantic.Net. “For over 29 years, we’ve promised our customers powerful, easy-to-use hosting solutions, and mesibo helps us fulfill that promise.”
See more: Revealed: the most influential brands
See more: Searches for ‘Margot Robbie diet’ EXPLODE by 1364% following the Barbie movie
See more: Telling net-zero stories in the age of climate skepticism