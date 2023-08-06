World’s first one-click real-time Communication Platform-as-a-Service for ChatGPT

A Milestone Partnership for CPaaS Industry and for Businesses



The collaboration marks a significant and disruptive shift in the CPaaS industry, providing businesses with seamless access to self-hosted CPaaS services through Atlantic.Net’s cloud infrastructure. This partnership empowers customers with the world’s most secure and scalable communication platform, enabling them to easily add secure end-to-end encrypted messaging, calls, conferencing, and AI-driven chatbots into their applications and websites.



This will result in increased customer market penetration in today’s app-driven landscape, where 90% of apps, such as ridesharing, social media, telemedicine, financial services, customer support, multi-party games, and more, rely on real-time communication.The combined expertise of both organizations will immensely benefit enterprises and developers. Leveraging mesibo’s unparalleled expertise in communication technology and Atlantic.Net’s comprehensive suite of Cloud and Managed Services, along with a 100% uptime SLA and support for HIPAA and PCI compliance, the one-click CPaaS platform promises exceptional performance and security.



The CPaaS one-click messaging application will be hosted on the Atlantic.Net cloud, enabling customers to set up communication services, like messaging, calls, and conferencing, in under 30 seconds. Atlantic.Net is offering a free-to-use G3.2GB cloud server for one full year, making it even more cost-effective for businesses to host mesibo CPaaS.“In today’s landscape, where real-time messaging, streaming video, and games dominate, latency has become a crucial indicator of success. A centralized cloud infrastructure alone is unable to meet these latency requirements.



Therefore, we have made the strategic decision to capitalize on our partnership with hosting providers rather than providing the services ourselves — a win-win for both parties,” said Yusuf Motiwala, Founder & CEO of mesibo.“Offering mesibo’s secure messaging platform as a one-click installation allows our customers to effortlessly expand their customer service features.



Customers choose us for secure cloud services, so including the world’s most secure messaging platform among our one-click apps just makes sense,” said Marty Puranik, Founder and CEO of Atlantic.Net. “For over 29 years, we’ve promised our customers powerful, easy-to-use hosting solutions, and mesibo helps us fulfill that promise.”