X Money: The future of social media and finance integration

Por staff

02/01/2025

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), recently announced the launch of X Money in 2025, a new payment system aimed at transforming X into a multifunctional platform.

The initiative, part of X’s evolution beyond social media, includes features like X TV and Grok, X’s AI chatbot, promising a fully integrated digital experience. Content creator Alex Finn praised the innovation, foreseeing it as a game-changer that could revolutionize X.

Finn highlighted the seamless money transactions within the platform, enabling features like tipping on posts and live streams. Despite potential challenges like regulatory hurdles and competition, X Money has the potential to establish X as a leader in the intersection of social media and fintech.

The development aligns with CEO Elon Musk’s vision to transform X into an ‘everything app’ akin to WeChat. Musk, who has shown ambitions beyond social media, is yet to comment on the announcement. The launch of X Money signifies X’s long-term planning and commitment to diversification.

Source: app.chaingpt.org

See more: Europeans and their resistance to Big Tech

See more: Five facts about electric vehicles in 2024

See more: Southern & eastern countries show greatest growth potential in Europe