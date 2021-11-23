XDAY LATAM 2021: Get to know what’s new in Market Research and CX

Por staff

23/11/2021

QuestionPro Latin America invites all market research and customer experience enthusiasts to participate in XDAY LATAM 2021, an event that will bring together industry experts this November 24 at 9:00AM (Mexico City Time) in an online mode and completely free of charge.

XDAY LATAM is an annual, non-profit event organized by QuestionPro at a global level, that includes places such as the United States, Germany, Dubai, Australia and Mexico, with the aim of showcasing different voices in the Market Research and CX industry, as well as the latest in data technology and business intelligence. In its 2020 edition, it had more than 1,400 online attendees through various platforms.

Raúl Rodríguez, CX LATAM Director, said in an interview that the customer experience is gaining momentum today and Latin America is a very green field in these matters.

“Hence the importance that companies understand about this issue and begin to design strategies and develop them in their areas of action, with programs leveraged by technology, which allow them to understand their customers and take actions to anticipate their needs and offer excellent experiences that can put them above their competitors, thus capitalizing their investments in these areas ”, he pointed out.

This year, the event will kick off with the presentation of Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO of QuestionPro, who will speak about the new products of the platform that facilitate online research, enrich the customer experience and optimize the use of data to help researchers overcome the challenges of today.

The Opening Talk will feature the special participation of Claudio Flores Thomas, Partner & CEO of Altazor Intelligence and an expert in Market Research and Public Opinion, who will share the topic “New generations, new paradigms for content consumption”.

Customer Experience Panel

XDAY LATAM 2021 will have a panel of customer experience specialists made up of Rodrigo Edwards, Founder of Loyalty Metrics; Daniel Cedeño, Customer Strategy Manager at NTT Data Europe & Latam; Carlos Miranda, Customer Management and Market Research Manager at Supermercados Peruanos SA and Fara Leyva, CX & Strategic Design Expert.

“In this edition, we will talk about the importance of innovation in Customer Experience strategies. We will cover topics such as the changes and challenges that have arisen and that will remain in the post-Covid world, as well as the importance of technological innovations that allow better management and lead changes and actions to become a customer-centric company.”, described Raúl Rodríguez, who will also be the moderator of the CX panel.

As in every XDAY LATAM, trends, anti-trends and perspectives on the future of Customer Experience will also be addressed.

Use of biometrics in market research

As part of the event, the online show “Entre Datos & Tragos”, hosted by Humberto López, Director of Research QuestionPro and Alex Ruiz, Sr. Project Manager Insights & Audience QuestionPro, will be held with the special participation of Andrés Botero, Head of Insights at Synapbox, a firm specialized in the use of biometric data in market research.

As part of this segment, the special guest will share how biometric data is obtained and used, the advantages of using tools such as eye tracking, surveys and everything that is used today to be able to carry out this methodology, as well as some of its most important trends.

Case of success

To conclude, XDAY LATAM 2021 will have the participation of Arisbeth Sarahi Piña Soto, Business Intelligence Manager in Suburbia, who will share the importance of research for decision-making and how research and interaction with their clients have contributed to the growth of the renowned department store chain.

Dynamics and awards

As part of the event, online trivia and quizzes will be held with prizes for attendees, so the QuestionPro LATAM team invites you to be attentive to the talks and to participate in its various dynamics.

To attend the event, it is only necessary to register in advance through the XDAY LATAM 2021 official site.