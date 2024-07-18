XGENIA launches ‘Ignite’: Unlimited AI ideation & rapid prototyping for iGaming

In a major leap forward for the iGaming industry, XGENIA has unveiled ‘Ignite’, a new prototyping product that allows for the creation of prototype slots from prompt to playable in under 20 minutes. This innovative tool empowers operators and studios to swiftly test and iterate on various game concepts, gather valuable feedback, and significantly reduce their time to market while maintaining the benefits of in-house deployment.

“Ignite represents a game-changer for the iGaming industry,” said Mark Flores Martin, CEO of XGENIA. “Our clients can now experiment with countless ideas without the pressure of immediate costs, allowing for greater creativity and innovation. This tool not only enhances efficiency but also ensures that operators can deliver fresh, engaging content to players faster than ever before.”

Ignite offers a unique pricing model based on the number of final concepts exported, allowing for unlimited creative exploration and iteration before counting towards a client’s quota. This flexibility ensures that operators can fine-tune their game concepts without financial constraints during the development phase.

