Xiaomi makes latest affordable 5G device pitch

Por staff

06/04/2022

Xiaomi updated its Redmi range for markets outside of China, adding two smartphones under its Note umbrella alongside a sub-$200 5G handset as it continues to expand its options compatible with the newest network technology.

Of the trio of handsets the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which is already available in China, is the highest-end. Xiaomi claimed the device set a new standard in the affordable segment.

The handset features a triple rear camera set-up with a 108MP main unit, 6.67-inch screen, 4500mAh battery and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It is compatible with 120W hyper-charging, which Xiaomi claims can charge the device from flat in 15 minutes.

Its other Note device, the Redmi Note 11S 5G, supports dual 5G SIMs, uses a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, sports a triple camera set-up including a 50MP main unit, 6.6-inch display and 5000mAh battery.

Availability of the pair were announced alongside the Redmi 10 5G. This device features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 50MP main camera in a dual-unit set-up, 6.58-inch display and 5000mAh battery.

All three devices are available in three memory variants. The two Note branded devices will be available globally from 6 April. Xiaomi did not supply a release date for the Redmi 10 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G ranges from $369 to $449, the Redmi Note 11S 5G will retail from $249 and Redmi 10 5G will start at $199.