XR Games and Sony Pictures VR release Zombieland

Por staff

24/02/2023

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded’; a new, completely revamped version of the hit VR arcade light gun style shooter is now available for the PlayStation VR2. Check out the launch trailer for Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded below:

https://youtu.be/y0HZHF4-Oq0

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded is a premium version of the hit VR game, rebuilt to take advantage of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2. Fans will experience the action, characters and humor from the hit movie franchise with a brand new cel-shaded art style, new character models, new animations, new lighting, ragdoll physics, new music, completely re-designed progression system, a new game hub, a whole host of brand-new gameplay content, and PlayStation VR2-exclusive features.

PlayStation VR2-exclusive features include:

Adaptive triggers: making every weapon feel different

Controller haptics: unique haptic feedback every time you fire a weapon

Headset rumble: feel the horde approaching in the headset

Eye-tracking: supports eye-tracking for foveated rendering

Additionally, players can also look forward to a new story level, three new remix levels, new Gun Range challenges, new guns, new perks and new gun skins to enhance the fast-paced, heart-pounding zombie horde gameplay.