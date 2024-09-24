Xyte introduces a mobile view for support teams and IT managers to monitor and manage their devices on the go

Por staff

24/09/2024

Xyte, developer of the first all-in-one cloud platform for device manufacturers and system integrators, announces the launch of its new Mobile View for Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), enabling users to monitor and manage devices from their mobile phones and tablets. This mobile-first solution empowers integrators, technology managers and other personnel with a powerful, fully functional tool that offers real-time visibility and management from anywhere.



With Xyte’s Mobile RMM, users can remotely monitor connected devices on the go through an intuitive live map interface, allowing them to see the location of devices in relation to their own location, making it easier than ever to manage large-scale deployments. Teams can send remote commands, check real-time device states and view recent changes such as temperature adjustments, Wi-Fi status and other key parameters. In addition to monitoring, users can interact with devices in real time, issuing commands and observing how device statuses change after the commands are received.



“This is an incredibly powerful feature. It may seem simple, but the ability to monitor an entire network of connected technology – whether AV systems, sensors or industrial equipment – straight from your phone is a game-changer,” said Omer Brookstein, CEO and co-founder of Xyte. “Our mobile RMM not only simplifies remote monitoring but gives teams the flexibility to stay on top of their installations, whether they’re managing a handful of devices or thousands. With AV systems becoming more and more mission critical, the ability to monitor and manage them from a mobile device from anywhere and at any time is more imperative than ever before.”



Xyte was the first to introduce QR code device claiming on mobile devices, which allows both end-users or dealers and system integrators to quickly scan and claim devices as part of their managed environment. Building on these previous platform capabilities, Xyte’s Mobile RMM extends beyond mobile QR code device claiming, allowing users to identify, actively manage and troubleshoot devices remotely. While larger displays may still provide the best experience for monitoring high-volume installations, mobile RMM ensures quick, efficient action while on the move.

See more: AI for vets, a16z backs Scribenote with $8.2m to combat vet burnout

See more: MultiversX Snap brings on-chain 2FA to MetaMask

See more: Google, Uber, Meta, Netflix privacy pioneer joins Privado.ai to help innovative companies build customer trust and efficiency