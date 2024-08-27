Xyte launches hubs to accelerate cloud deployment and leverage growth opportunities for device manufacturers and industry partners

Xyte, developer of an award-winning business and commerce cloud platform for device manufacturers, today announced Xyte Hubs, a new modular structure for Xyte Device Cloud. Manufacturers and their partners will now be able to subscribe to one or more Xyte “Hubs,” which are designed to address business challenges and leverage growth opportunities for various stakeholders across the organization.



Xyte Device Cloud is the fastest, most cost-effective path for hardware and IoT device manufacturers to launch a branded cloud experience for their customers. It enables system integrators, dealers and end-users to manage and monitor their fleets of AV, UC, IT, and other connected devices from a single, unified platform.

Xyte Hubs are comprised of a Product Hub, a Commerce Hub, a Support Hub, a Marketing Hub, an Operations Hub and a Finance Hub. Through the Xyte Product Hub, for example, device manufacturers can launch self-served and branded cloud solutions that are up to 20 times faster to deploy and significantly more cost-effective than building proprietary solutions. As a result, AV and other manufacturers can configure, connect, and manage their cloud-connected products quickly and securely, and bring these products to market swiftly and efficiently.



“Our new Hubs structure accelerates cloud deployment and simplifies device management, subscriptions, support, operations and more for audiovisual and other types of manufacturers,” said Omer Brookstein, CEO and co-founder of Xyte. “As we continue to expand our offering to bring value to additional stakeholders within device manufacturing organizations, a modular structure is especially instrumental. By offering a comprehensive, secure and easy-to-deploy solution, we are helping manufacturers to not only improve their operational efficiency but also provide continuous value to customers long after equipment has shipped.”



Xyte’s Commerce Hub enables manufacturers and their partners to drive subscription revenues from their devices and services, offer premium features, and create sustainable value for their customers. A number of leading AV manufacturers, including Symetrix and WyreStorm, have launched ecommerce stores to make it easier and more cost-effective for channel partners and end users to unlock new features for existing devices.



Xyte’s Support Hub allows device manufacturers and their system integrators to offer remote support and services for multiple customers – all in a unified interface, decreasing issue resolution time and improving customer service. Users can monitor device status, performance metrics, and real-time alerts, enabling proactive management and troubleshooting.

