Yamaha to establish CVC Fund in Silicon Valley

Por staff

10/01/2025

Yamaha Corporation is to form Yamaha Music Innovations Fund, LP, a corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, in the Silicon Valley area in 2025 for the purpose of investing in startups and other companies.

The CVC fund will invest in startup companies with unique strengths in their respective fields of expertise, including the existing musical instruments and audio equipment businesses, but also new areas related to the overall music business and adjacent areas where sound and music knowledge can be effectively applied. The fund will allocate a total of US$50 million to such investments.

To strengthen global open innovation mainly in the field of sound and music, Yamaha established a business development base (representative office) named “Yamaha Music Innovations” (YMI) in Silicon Valley in April 2024 and started to explore innovation opportunities with startups and other companies.

Examples of new business areas that the CVC fund sees as investment targets

Examples of new areas in the music business Upstream (making music) Midstream (connecting) Downstream (enjoying music) • Label, rights • Streaming platform • Fan community • AI for video and music production • Streaming and monetization support for creators • Creation and dissemination by fans Examples of adjacent areas Entertainment, education, arts, media, well-being

Source: VCWire

See more: Ultrahuman unveils Rare, the world’s first luxury smart ring at CES 2025

See more: ChatMatch: A game-changer in the random video chat industry

See more: AI powers annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square