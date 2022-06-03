Yokogawa, Docomo test remote-control AI

Japan-based Yokogawa Electric used NTT Docomo’s 5G network to test autonomous control AI in a cloud environment, demonstrating the technology can remotely manage industrial operations.

In a statement, the operator explained the proof-of-concept test used remote-control technology developed by Yokogawa and the Nara Institute of Science and Technology to autonomously manage simulated plant processes. Compared with LTE, the test demonstrated 5G can deliver better control, and contribute to more stable quality and higher energy efficiency, along with lower latency.

Docomo noted the combination of cloud-based control technology with 5G, offering low latency and the capability to connect a large number of devices, has the potential to be a core technology for industrial automation.

Yokogawa and Docomo are members of the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (ACIA), which is developing industrial applications for the technology.

Rival SoftBank Corp last week revelaed it had opened a standalone 5G multi-access edge computing (MEC) site and commenced nationwide deployment of compatible servers.

SVP and CIO Keiichi Makizono stated MEC is compatible with network slicing and automated operation features, and SoftBank Corp aimed to develop a multi-industry ecosystem.