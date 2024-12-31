You could live next door to Jeff Bezos on ‘Billionaire Bunker’ island for $200 million

A plot of land next to a handful of Jeff Bezos’ properties in South Florida is up for grabs for about $200 million, pinning a price on what it costs to call the founder of Amazon your neighbor.

The 1.84-acre property is located at Indian Creek, a man-made private island located in Miami-Dade County. Indian Creek, also known as “Billionaire Bunker,” features just 41 homes and a country club. Notable residents include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Carl Icahn, and David Guetta, to name a few.

The $200 million asking price is far less than what the Amazon executive chairman has paid for any one of the three properties he owns on the island, including a six-bedroom home he purchased earlier this year for $90 million. His other properties are a waterfront estate he purchased for $68 million and a 23,000-square-foot mansion he bought for $79 million; that’s a roughly $237 million total.

Bloomberg News, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, reported in March that Bezos plans to live in the $90 million home while he tears down the remaining properties. In 2023, Bezos said he would move to Miami from Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered, to live closer to his parents and his aerospace company, Blue Origin. He owns homes in Washington, Beverly Hills, California, and Maui, Hawaii.

Ilya Reznik, who is representing the owners, told the New York Post, which first reported the listing, that the owners bought the land for $27.5 million in 2018. They had planned to build on the land but later changed their minds and decided to sell.

“I think $200 million is a big number but I’m confident that in the end the buyer will pay a little extra because Bezos is a neighbor,” Reznik told Bloomberg. “Those prices just didn’t exist before he came to Indian Creek.”

The listing posted on Zillow notes that a “conceptional design-build plan” for a 25,000-square-foot estate is available from Manny Angelo Varas of MV Group USA. That company also worked on a home in South Florida purchased by Bezos for his parents that cost about $40 million.

Source: Quartz

