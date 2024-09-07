YouMatch raises $1.5M in Seed funding

07/09/2024

YouMatch, a Dubai, UAE-based AI-driven dating app operating in the Telegram Ecosystem, raised $1.5M in Seed funding.

The round was led by IOI Capital, with participation from angel investors.

The company intends to use the funds to accelerate expansion to Web and Apps, expand its presence in the markets including Europe, US and the MENA region, and further drive product development.

Founded in early 2024 by Stan Kos, CEO, YouMatch.ai is a dating app which works on the Telegram. The company advanced AI facial recognition and adapted it to the dating industry, the new way of matchmaking, that transformed the industry – a person first understands himself better and his own personal characteristics, and then consciously enters into acquaintance with the match. The technology now can implement comprehensive personality analysis, discovering user’s behavioral traits, individual needs, and potential risks just by the shot of a frontal camera. Using compatibility analysis, AI-driven algorithms ensure precise matches that are likely to grow into healthy and harmonious relationships when both partners’ needs are fulfilled.

