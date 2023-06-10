Zapp appoints Mark Kobal as Head of Investor Relations

Por staff

10/06/2023

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited, which is in the process of launching its UK-based, high-performance two-wheel electric vehicle brand in Europe, today announced the appointment of Mark Kobal as Head of Investor Relations with immediate effect.

“Following our recent listing on Nasdaq, Mark is an excellent addition as leader of our investor relations program,” said Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zapp. “We welcome him as another seasoned member of our management team, which has deep expertise in launching iconic brands.”

“Mark’s deep experience will help us build out a world-class investor relations program to match our award-winning product designs,” added Dave Sturgeon, Chief Financial Officer of Zapp. “As Zapp establishes itself as a premium brand in Europe, it will be ever more important for us to engage with shareholders and communicate our plan for value creation.”

Mr. Kobal has served as an investor relations officer for more than a decade, with experience spanning both public and private companies. Prior to joining Zapp, he led the investor relations program for a venture capital firm, RockawayX. Before that, he was the Head of Investor Relations for Nasdaq-listed Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Mark holds a B.A. degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He is also a holder of the Investor Relations Charter certification from NIRI, the Association for Investor Relations.

“The Zapp team has a clear path toward expansion in the electric-powered two-wheeler segment, which is expected to grow at a faster rate than electric vehicle adoption overall,” commented Kobal. “Their expertise in developing intellectual property and strategic partnerships to scale quickly with an asset-light business model positions Zapp to be a leader in two-wheeler mobility. I look forward to working with the team in this newly created role and to similarly expanding the awareness of Zapp in the investment community.”

See more: The richest crypto country in the world: Which country has the most crypto billionaires?

See more: Crypto scam victims in the US lost $86k on average in 2022, with $2.3B of total losses

See more: Analysts offer reality check on Apple XR hype