Zedmobile, Zambia’s fourth MNO launched

Por staff

29/12/2022

Zambia’s fourth mobile network operator Beeline telecom, trading as Zedmobile, has officially launched.

Once fully operational, the company plans to invest US$400-million and create 450 direct jobs.

Speaking at the launch held recently in Lusaka, Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati urged Zedmobile to “roll out robust and effective mobile data and voice services” and help drive a network that will ensure Fintech inclusion.

Mutati said, “I’m optimistic that the new operator will come with services that will cater for those who have been unconnected.”

Zedmobile chairman Kelvin Hambwezya said the company will ensure its objectives are aligned to the government strategy of promoting innovation, digitisation and utilising mobile networks to support sustainable development.

According to Hambwezya the company has invested US$130-million to date, with approximately US$20,000 put aside towards the company’s marketing and HR silos.

He said, “A three-year conceived concept to establish an indigenous mobile network has been actualised and founded on a vision to sustain a quality and paramount digital Zambian telecom with a service delivery of inclusiveness in all aspects of society.”

The company will invest in 4G LTE and 5G network infrastructure. It was supposed to launch operations in June last year, six months after having received the licence, but was forced to postpone due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).

Zambia’s mobile market is currently dominated by South Africa’s MTN Zambia, India’s Airtel Africa and state-owned Zamtel.

Source: itweb Africa