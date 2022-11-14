Zoomerang conquering social media world with over 30M users

Por staff

14/11/2022

Zoomerang is an innovative video creation platform which not only enables users to create the most impactful short-form videos with just a few taps but also allows creators to monetize their creativity.

“Given the high demand of short-form videos in the social media world, we wanted to create a unique platform which would facilitate the content creation process while also inspiring people to be creative,” said the CEO, Co-Founder of Zoomerang, Davit Grigoryan.

Designed both for individuals and small and medium sized businesses, Zoomerang helps to save a lot of time and effort on the content creation process. It is available both on Android and iOS and boasts a library of over 10M video templates, 1000+ outstanding video effects, creative stickers and much more. With Zoomerang there is no need to hire a creative team or spend hours researching relevant platforms and current trends. It can easily put an end to that hustle and bustle with just a few clicks.

Zoomerang enables creating unique and inspiring short-form videos for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and other platforms. All the effects, filters, stickers and other features are available in one subscription plan for making trendy videos in just a few minutes.

See more: TikTok is hellbent on becoming a player in the gaming space

The basic and limited features of Zoomerang are free, while the supplemental and advanced features require payment (yearly plan: $29.99/year or weekly plan: $5.99/week).

Zoomerang also serves as a platform for creators to monetize their creativity. Being a bridge between users and creators, Zoomerang has the largest short-form video template creator community providing 25,000 templates, assets and more on a daily basis. To simplify content management for template creators and give businesses easy access to the library of templates and assets, Zoomerang will launch a new website soon.

“The journey to success laid through rough roads that required a huge amount of unbreakable determination and creative problem solving skills. The obstacles varied, to the extent of getting offers to sell the app to huge companies. The latter came uneasy, as it was a perfect deal, however we loved the idea of Zoomerang so much that we couldn’t simply part with it,” said the CEO, Co-Founder of Zoomerang, Davit Grigoryan.

As of today, more than 30M users of Zoomerang all over the world stay tuned to the emerging social media trends and easily connect to their audiences with relevant short-form videos.